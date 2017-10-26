VCU president emeritus to headline Woodrow Wilson Library event

Virginia Commonwealth University President Emeritus Dr. Eugene P. Trani will be the guest speaker at the Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum 2017 Annual Luncheon at 12:00 noon Friday, November 17 at the Stonewall Jackson Hotel & Conference Center.

Dr. Trani will discuss his book The First Cold War: The Legacy of Woodrow Wilson in U.S. – Soviet Relations, published in 2002. This year’s luncheon marks the 57th anniversary of the Foundation’s first Annual Luncheon, at which President Dwight E. Eisenhower spoke. The luncheon program was started by Emily Pancake Smith, a founding Trustee and long-time President of the Woodrow Wilson Birthplace Foundation.

After becoming VCU’s president in 1990, Dr. Trani greatly expanded the presence of the university — which became the largest university in the commonwealth in 2007 — so that VCU assumed a key role in metropolitan and statewide development. After nearly two decades serving as the fourth president of Virginia Commonwealth University, he retired from the presidency on June 30, 2009.

Throughout his career, Dr. Trani has published on a range of scholarly areas, from U.S. foreign policy and the American presidency to community and economic development and the international role of American higher education. Dr. Trani is the author of eight books, including The First Cold War: The Legacy of Woodrow Wilson in U.S. – Soviet Relations. The Allied intervention in Russia’s civil war in 1918 has had several echoes throughout the modern world, and the light of current events is a legacy of distrust between Washington and Moscow.

Individual tickets to the event are $45.00 for members of the WWPL’s League of Friends and $55.00 for non-members. Online registration is available at www.woodrowwilson.org/events. Those interested in attending or with questions about the event should contact Lynn Swiger, Development & Marketing Associate, at lswiger@woodrowwilson.org at (540) 885-0897, ext. 115.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, gardens, and a library and archive. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays. The WWPL’s archival collections are accessible through its e-Library or by appointment. For additional information, call 540885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.