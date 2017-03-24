 jump to example.com

VCU Health symposium will examine extreme injuries

Published Friday, Mar. 24, 2017, 12:00 am

vcuThe VCU Health trauma program is bringing speakers from around the world to Richmond to discuss current issues facing the trauma system including prehospital, emergency, critical care, acute care and rehabilitation.

The 18th annual Rao R. Ivatury Trauma Symposium will focus on how to provide a high level of care to patients suffering from extreme injuries in difficult environments.

The event will take place March 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Richmond Marriot, 500 E. Broad St. Participation registration is required and can be done in advance online at ctcce.vcu.edu/ivaturysymposium/registration.html or at the door. Media are invited to attend for the duration of the symposium or for just a portion of the schedule.

The full agenda can be viewed at ctcce.vcu.edu/ivaturysymposium.

Keynote speakers include Michael Cheatham, M.D., chief surgical officer at Orlando Health, who will present on lessons learned from the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, and Rene Grobler, trauma program manager at Netcare Milpark Hospital, in Johannesburg, South Africa, who will speak about nursing and extreme trauma in the Intensive Care Unit. Other topics include psychological reactions following disaster and terror events, extreme injuries in pediatric patients and several case studies from VCU Health experts.

On-site and valet parking is available. Self-parking can be found in area garages including one attached to the hotel lobby at the intersection of 5th Street and Marshall Street.

The Rao R. Ivatury Trauma Symposium is hosted by the VCU Health Center for Trauma and Critical Care Education and the Division of Acute Care Surgical Services in the VCU School of Medicine.

