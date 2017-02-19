 jump to example.com

VCU Health offers new, FDA-approved leadless pacemaker

Published Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, 6:56 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

vcuAt one point, Don Bayford was taking heart medication that made him so tired he struggled to stay awake when doing everyday tasks.

“The first time he took heart medication he almost fell asleep in his cereal bowl,” Melanie Bayford said of her husband.

Since May, Don Bayford has suffered from atrial fibrillation, a condition that makes the heart beat irregularlyCommonly referred to as a-fib, the ailment is characterized by a chaotic heartbeat that makes blood flow slow down or stagnate, and results in ventricles not pushing blood around the body efficiently. Nearly 1 million people worldwide are implanted with pacemakers, typically used to treat the disorder.

Bayford is next in line at VCU Health to receive a newly approved leadless pacemaker that does not require the use of wired leads or an incision. The Micra Transcatheter Pacing System was approved in April by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. VCU Health is the only health system to have already completed procedures using the inch-long device, which is stealthier and less invasive than the traditional pacemaker.

Bayford, who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, recently lost so much weight that he and his wife were fearful he couldn’t endure a traditional, single chamber pacemaker implanted under the skin near the collarbone. The new device is a godsend, they said.

The Bayfords had been traveling from Gloucester, Virginia to VCU Health’s Stony Point location for Don Bayford’s Parkinson’s disease treatments. From there, they were referred to the VCU Health Pauley Heart Center after Bayford’s a-fib diagnosis.

“All the staff has been very good, very friendly,” Don Bayford said. “I’m looking forward to feeling better, being more active and having more energy.”

Patients like Bayford, and those with limited vascular access due to kidney disease, a history of infections or prior surgery on the chest, like for breast cancer, are good candidates for the leadless pacemaker, said Kenneth Ellenbogen, M.D., VCU Health Pauley Heart Center’s chairman of the Division of Cardiology, and director of Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing.

On Feb. 21, Ellenbogen and Vigneshwar Kasirajan, M.D., also from the VCU Health Pauley Heart Center, are leading a discussion at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden’s Kelly Education Center on occlusion of coronary arteries, as well as what symptoms to look for and what surgical and nonsurgical treatment options are available for people with a-fib.

“A-fib is a common illness, but it can still be complicated to treat,” Ellenbogen said. “We want to make the public aware of all their treatment options and of the innovative, modern offerings we have at VCU Health.”

For some, a traditional pacemaker’s lead can cause infection in the neighboring tissue, requiring a medical procedure to replace the device.

“We have a long history of innovation for pacemakers and defibrillators,” Ellenbogen said. “And, we want to continue upgrading and offering those options to patients like Mr. Bayford.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

AAA: Gas prices holding steady

Gas prices across the Mid-Atlantic region appear to be treading water as the consistent dip in prices seen for the past few weeks has begun to stall.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Previewing UVA-UNC

Chris Graham previews the matchup between #14 UVA and #10 UNC in ACC Saturday Night Hoops.

Poll: Kaine with big leads in early look at 2018 U.S. Senate race

Sen. Tim Kaine has big leads on two possible big-name Republican challengers in an early, early look at his 2018 re-election race.

Staunton man arrested in drug sting

A Staunton man is behind bars after being arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges following an investigation by federal, state and local law enforcement.

David Swanson: Understanding Robert E. Lee supporters

A message to those who consider it disgraceful to have a giant statue of Robert E. Lee in the middle of Charlottesville.

Poll: Perriello, Northam tied, both lead GOP contenders for governor

Tom Perriello and Ralph Northam are tied in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Report: About a third of Virginia farm workers are immigrants

New data emphasizes the contributions of immigrants to Virginia agriculture and the need for immigration reform.

Reality starting to sink in: Ceiling for this UVA team not as high as we thought

I feel like I just watched an overmatched UVA team lose a game in I don’t know how long.

#12 Duke rallies, tops #14 UVA, 65-55

#12 Duke beat #14 UVA at its own game, holding the Cavs to a season-low in a 65-55 win Wednesday night.

Waynesboro Salvation Army to close thrift store

The Waynesboro Salvation Army announced that its Family Thrift Store on Arch Avenue will close March 31.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 