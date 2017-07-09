 jump to example.com

VCU Health to host Facebook Live interview series on opioid epidemic

Published Sunday, Jul. 9, 2017, 7:06 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Overdose deaths in the United States involving prescription opioids have quadrupled since 1999, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Ninety-one Americans die daily from an opioid overdose and more than 1,000 are treated daily in emergency departments for not using prescription opioids as directed. In 2016, Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Virginia Health Commissioner Marissa Levine declared the opioid addiction crisis a public health emergency in Virginia.

vcuThroughout the summer, VCU Health will host Facebook Live interviews with institutional experts to highlight efforts underway at the health system and Virginia Commonwealth University aimed at combating the opioid epidemic. Viewers are invited to participate by submitting questions and comments during the interviews, which will focus on topics such as addiction treatment, pain management, health care policy, education and research.

Interviews will be live at Facebook.com/vcuhealth on the following dates and times:

  • July 10 at 11 a.m.VCU School of Medicine professor Sebastian Tong, M.D., will discuss the VCU Health Obstetrical Addiction Program, which is a health system initiative that helps new and soon-to-be mothers overcome addiction.
  • July 14 at 3 p.m.VCU School of Medicine professor Mishka Terplan, M.D., will discuss addiction recovery services offered at VCU Health and the newly opened VCU Health Motivate Clinic.
  • July 18 at 11 a.m.VCU professor of medicine and health administration Alan Dow, M.D., will discuss continuing medical education initiatives hosted at VCU that are aimed at aligning opioid prescription practices throughout the commonwealth with new state and national guidelines.
  • July 19 at 11 a.m.VCU School of Medicine professor Karen Hendricks-Muñoz, M.D., will discuss efforts to combat and treat neonatal abstinence syndrome at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.
  • July 25 at 11 a.m.VCU School of Medicine professor Peter Cunningham, Ph.D., will discuss state and national health care policy as it relates to opioid prescriptions and addiction treatment.
  • July 28 at 11 a.m.VCU School of Dentistry professor Omar Abubaker, D.M.D., Ph.D., will discuss educational initiatives at VCU School of Dentistry and Nursing that are related to opioid prescribing practices and addiction treatment.
  • Aug. 2 at 1 p.m.VCU School of Medicine professor F. Gerard Moeller, M.D., will discuss medical school curriculum changes related to opioid prescribing practices.
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Staunton Public Library Library to Host astronomer, solar eclipse viewing party
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: July 10-14
Interstate 81 lane, ramp closures in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County
Jimenez shuts down Hillcats in 3-0 defeat
Squirrels even series on Saturday
Borne baffles Blue Rocks in 4-1 Potomac win
Staunton man dies from injuries in Wednesday fire
Does Volvo’s embrace of electric cars signal the beginning of the end of the gas-powered internal combustion engine?
Study: Smartwatch app could inspire more frequent physical activity
Two former World Series champions expected to attend Valley League Hall of Fame induction
UVA swimming, diving coach Augie Busch accepts job at Arizona
Shenandoah University to host ninth annual National Jazz Workshop
Seventh annual James River Expeditions Launch at headwaters of the James River
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: July 10-14
Augusta Health School of Clinical Lab Sciences marks 2017 graduation
Rain doesn’t stop Blue Rocks in Potomac’s 6-1 loss
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 