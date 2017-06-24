VBL Roundup: Turks shut out by Tom Sox
Published Saturday, Jun. 24, 2017, 11:03 pm
Charlottesville (11-5) dominated the Harrisonburg Turks (8-11) 8-0 Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Park. The TomSox denied the Turks of their fifth win in a row with a strong performance from Haiden Lamb and Michael Wielansky. Lamb went 3-for-4 with 3 RBI and a run scored and Wielansky went 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Drew Loepprich (1-0) got the win in his first Valley League appearance. He pitched 4.0 innings and gave up no earned runs on three hits while adding six strikeouts. Jarred Taylor (0-3) pitched 2.1 innings and gave up five runs on five hits.
Joe Lytle went 1-for-3 and Tony Beam went 1-for-4 to extend his hit-streak to five games, which is the third highest on the season for the Turks.
The Turks are on the road tomorrow playing the Covington Lumberjacks (5-13). They played the LumberjacksThursday night and won 5-3 on the road. First pitch in Covington is scheduled for 7pm. The Turks are idle on Monday.
Braves hold on for 7-6 win over Covington
A late Covington rally came up short as Staunton held on for a 7-6 win Saturday night.
After the Lumberjacks (5-13) rallied for three in the ninth to cut the margin to one, and loaded the bases with two down, Danny Devereux struck out Aaron Stamper on three pitches to end the game.
Staunton improves to 8-9 with the win.
Discussion