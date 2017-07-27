 jump to example.com

VBL regular season winding down: Playoff push wrap

Published Thursday, Jul. 27, 2017, 9:13 am

The Harrisonburg Turks (21-20) host last place Covington (13-28) tonight at Veterans Memorial Park. This is the last regular season game for both teams, as the Turks will be moving to the playoffs and the Lumberjacks season will come to an end. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30pm.

valley leagueProbable starter for the Turks is Dominic Diaz (1-0) who made his first appearance last night and got the decision. The probable starter for the Lumberjacks was unavailable. Diaz plays his college ball at Florida International University.

The Turks had another comeback win last night, this time in the ninth, against the Staunton Braves (19-22). The Turks and the Braves both had double digit hits, but the Braves couldn’t rally in the bottom of the ninth as the score stood 10-9. The Turks scored half their runs in the seventh and then scored the winning two in the top of the ninth.

All but one Turk got at least a base hit in last night’s contest. Ty Andrus and Luke Nussman both had three hits and Hunter Seay had four. Andrus added two runs and Nussman added four. Seay had a season-high five RBI to lead the Turks and also added a run of his own. Jay Charleston led the Braves, going 3-for-5 with three runs. Austin Edens also had a good performance at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with with a homer, two runs and two RBI.

Like I stated before, Diaz got the decision. In his first appearance, he worked 3.0 innings and only allowed just one earned on two hits. Derek Duffy (1-3) ended up with the loss, working 1.2 innings and allowing two earned on three hits.

The playoff schedule will be revealed after tonight, so stay tuned for more information about the upcoming game for the Turks!

Other games tonight:

  • Purcellville @ Winchester – 7pm
  • Strasburg @ Front Royal – 7pm
  • Staunton @ Charlottesville – 7pm
  • Woodstock @ New Market – 7:30pm
