VBL regular season in home stretch

Published Wednesday, Jul. 26, 2017, 9:36 am

The Harrisonburg Turks (20-20) play against the Staunton Braves (19-21). The race for second place in the VBL South is still on in the second to last game of the season, as these two teams as well as Waynesboro are fighting for it. First pitch at Gypsy Hill Park is scheduled for 7:30pm.

valley leagueProbable starters for tonight are Carter Bach (0-1), who is looking for his first win of the season, and Corley Woods (4-0), who has yet to lose a decision.

Everything was set up for another Harrisonburg Turks (20-20) late comeback, but they couldn’t get the last runs needed and fall to the Charlottesville TomSox (30-10) 4-2 last night.

Haiden Lamb led the way for the TomSox, going 3-for-4 with a RBI. Signs USA Player of the Week Michael Wielansky and Ari Sechopoulous both had two hits on the night and Vinnie Pasquantino went 1-for-3 with three RBI. Bryan Arias and Hunter Seay had two hits apiece and Luke Nussman drove in both the runs for the Turks.

Rhett Willis (1-3) took his third loss on the season, working 6.0 innings and allowing two earned on seven hits. Jeb Bewiss (1-0) earned his first decision on the season, working 5.0 innings and allowing two earned on six hits. Joe Burris (3-0) earned his fourth save on the Valley League season, which is one of the highest totals in the league.

The Turks will host their last regular season game on Thursday against Covington (12-28), who are eliminated from playoff contention. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30pm at Veterans Memorial Park.

Other games tonight:

  • Winchester @ Charlottesville – 7pm
  • Covington @ Waynesboro – 7pm
  • New Market @ Purcellville – 7pm
  • Strasburg @ Woodstock – 7pm
