Valley VITA, BB&T offer unique tax experience
Published Thursday, Mar. 9, 2017, 1:07 pm
Front Page » Events » Valley VITA, BB&T offer unique tax experience
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
Let’s face it; having your taxes prepared isn’t exactly the most exciting way to spend the morning for most of us. For those wanting to have a slightly different experience, Valley VITA and BB&T are partnering to bring the BB&T Bank Bus, a 40-foot mobile financial classroom to Waynesboro on Friday, March 10th from 9am until 2pm at the Waynesboro Public Library.
The primary purpose of the bus’ visit will be so that VITA volunteers can provide FREE tax preparation service for households whose income is $54,000 or less. Another purpose for the visit, according to CAPSAW Executive Director Anna Leavitt, “It is a really cool bus!” While adding that “it is also an opportunity to spread the word about financial education and the importance of having a bank account”.
Outfitted with computers and internet access, the BB&T Bank Bus is a mobile marketing and educational center with ATMs and classroom furnishings. It serves as a community resource center conducive to providing financial education and lending information to high schools, college campuses, community events and large employers. The bus even assists in disaster areas.
Volunteers will be on hand throughout the day preparing taxes on the bus, and helping ensure that community members receive money they’ve earned through valuable federal programs such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion