Valley VITA, BB&T offer unique tax experience

Let’s face it; having your taxes prepared isn’t exactly the most exciting way to spend the morning for most of us. For those wanting to have a slightly different experience, Valley VITA and BB&T are partnering to bring the BB&T Bank Bus, a 40-foot mobile financial classroom to Waynesboro on Friday, March 10th from 9am until 2pm at the Waynesboro Public Library.

The primary purpose of the bus’ visit will be so that VITA volunteers can provide FREE tax preparation service for households whose income is $54,000 or less. Another purpose for the visit, according to CAPSAW Executive Director Anna Leavitt, “It is a really cool bus!” While adding that “it is also an opportunity to spread the word about financial education and the importance of having a bank account”.

Outfitted with computers and internet access, the BB&T Bank Bus is a mobile marketing and educational center with ATMs and classroom furnishings. It serves as a community resource center conducive to providing financial education and lending information to high schools, college campuses, community events and large employers. The bus even assists in disaster areas.

Volunteers will be on hand throughout the day preparing taxes on the bus, and helping ensure that community members receive money they’ve earned through valuable federal programs such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.