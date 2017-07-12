 jump to example.com

Valley Playhouse lights up the stage with Another Summer Night’s Dream

Published Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2017, 5:56 pm

Harrisonburg’s Valley Playhouse presents the premiere of writer and director Jay Zehr’s “Another Summer Night’s Dream” at the Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater this August 10-13 and Aug. 17-20.

arts councilLoosely based on William Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Zehr’s modernized farce highlights offbeat humor at its most surreal. Instead of a magical forest, Zehr’s “Another Summer Night’s Dream” is set in the Nevada desert outside Area 51, where Zorkonitron, an arrogant alien leader, manipulates four star-crossed lovers while feuding with his ex-lover, Queen Veronica. Featuring aliens, a reality TV show, and a mysterious Coyote Bob, the hilarious science-fiction-themed play is sure to keep audiences laughing all night.

Performances of “Another Summer Night’s Dream” take place at the Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater August 10th-12th and 17th-19th at 7:30 PM and August 13th and 20th at 3:30 PM. Adult tickets are $12 advance, $14 at door; senior tickets are $10 advance, $12 at door. Court Square Theater Members receive 20% off tickets and free popcorn. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.443.9189.

Due to mature themes, parental advisory is suggested.

Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.

