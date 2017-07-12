Valley Playhouse lights up the stage with Another Summer Night’s Dream
Published Wednesday, Jul. 12, 2017, 5:56 pm
Front Page » Events » Valley Playhouse lights up the stage with Another Summer Night’s Dream
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Harrisonburg’s Valley Playhouse presents the premiere of writer and director Jay Zehr’s “Another Summer Night’s Dream” at the Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater this August 10-13 and Aug. 17-20.
Loosely based on William Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Zehr’s modernized farce highlights offbeat humor at its most surreal. Instead of a magical forest, Zehr’s “Another Summer Night’s Dream” is set in the Nevada desert outside Area 51, where Zorkonitron, an arrogant alien leader, manipulates four star-crossed lovers while feuding with his ex-lover, Queen Veronica. Featuring aliens, a reality TV show, and a mysterious Coyote Bob, the hilarious science-fiction-themed play is sure to keep audiences laughing all night.
Performances of “Another Summer Night’s Dream” take place at the Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater August 10th-12th and 17th-19th at 7:30 PM and August 13th and 20th at 3:30 PM. Adult tickets are $12 advance, $14 at door; senior tickets are $10 advance, $12 at door. Court Square Theater Members receive 20% off tickets and free popcorn. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.443.9189.
Due to mature themes, parental advisory is suggested.
Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion