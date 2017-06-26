 jump to example.com

Valley locals among statewide traffic safety winners

Published Monday, Jun. 26, 2017, 8:04 am

The Stuarts Draft and Louisa County high school YOVASO clubs were among the 22 award winners recognized during the annual Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety Awards Banquet held June 21 at James Madison University.

virginiaThe YOVASO teacher advisor for Stuarts Draft and the School Resource Officer for Louisa were also recognized. Virginia State Police Deputy Superintendent, Lt. Colonel Tracy S. Russillo, joined YOVASO with honoring the schools, students, teachers, and law enforcement from across Virginia who demonstrated exemplary efforts during the 2016-2017 school year to encourage safe driving and passenger safety among teenagers. The theme for the 2017 awards ceremony was “Under the Sea: Making a Splash for Safe Teen Driving” to celebrate Virginia’s outstanding traffic safety advocates. The banquet concluded the annual YOVASO Summer Leadership Retreat.

  • Outstanding Club Recognition: Stuarts Draft High School (Augusta Co.) In recognition of member clubs that have previously received the Club of the Year Award and continue to maintain the same high level of performance and best practices for peer-to-peer traffic safety programs.
  • YOVASO Sponsor of the Year (Teacher Advisor): Martha Mikell, Stuarts Draft High School (Augusta Co.) In recognition of a teacher’s ongoing support and guidance to the school’s traffic safety club and commitment to striving for excellence in club growth and development.
  • YOVASO Club of the Year: Louisa County High School (Louisa Co.) In recognition of a member club for establishing and setting the standard for best practices in peer-led youth traffic safety programs. Award recognizes excellence in student leadership and club development, community outreach, engagement of the student body, effectiveness of programming, and participation in YOVASO campaigns and retreats.
  • School Resource Officer of the Year: Cpl. Robert Sarnoski, Louisa County High School (Louisa Co.) In recognition of an SRO’s ongoing support and guidance to the school’s traffic safety club and commitment to striving for excellence in club growth and development.

YOVASO is Virginia’s peer-to-peer education and prevention program for teen driver safety. YOVASO is a program of the Virginia State Police and is funded by a grant from the Virginia DMV Highway Safety Office. YOVASO has existed since 2001 and works with high and middle schools across the commonwealth to improve young driver and passenger safety.

