 jump to example.com

Valley Libraries to host trivia night at local brewery

Published Saturday, Sep. 23, 2017, 9:19 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Join the Valley Libraries’ first in a series of quarterly team trivia nights at local breweries.

beerThis beer and book series will kick off at Seven Arrows Brewing Company in Fishersville on Wednesday, October 4 at 7 p.m., where you can enjoy an evening of craft beer and trivia fun hosted by one of your favorite Valley librarians.

Teams can consist of up to six adults, and prizes will be awarded to first and second place winners. Ages 21 and up.

Ali McCue, Adult Services Programmer at the Augusta County Library, says, “The Valley Libraries Connection is excited to share this event opportunity with some wonderful local breweries. We’ll be rotating our library trivia location to Staunton this January or February and then to Waynesboro in the spring. Come to any or all of our trivia nights!”

The Valley Libraries Connection includes the Augusta County Library, the Staunton Public Library, and the Waynesboro Public Library. Visit www.valleylibraries.org to browse the online catalog. To contact the Augusta County Library, call 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354. To contact the Staunton Public Library, call  540-332-3902. To contact the Waynesboro Public Library, call (540) 942-6746.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Skyline Drug Task Force touts new online tool to combat illicit drug sales

Law enforcement officials from across the region gathered in Waynesboro Thursday to talk up ReportADrugDealer.com, an online reporting tool being used to combat illicit drug sales.

Cliff Hyra: Libertarian reaches out to undecideds in Virginia governor race

Cliff Hyra, the Libertarian candidate for governor, was technically at Tuesday’s Virginia gubernatorial candidate debate.

And now: UVA football has expectations

The media had UVA seventh, and dead last, again, in the ACC Coastal., in the preseason That’s called having no expectations.

Game Preview: VMI, Chattanooga look to get back on track on Saturday

VMI knew the 2017 football season was going to be a rebuilding year. Chattanooga, coming off a playoff appearance in 2016, had its usual high expectations.

WWE No Mercy Preview: Thoughts on Cena-Reigns, Lesnar-Strowman

WWE loaded up the card for No Mercy, a September Raw brand pay-per-view with two WrestleMania main event-quality matches.

   
Recent Posts
Virginia tree seedling sales slated to open Oct. 2
And now: UVA football has expectations
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA shocks Boise State
Landmark study suggests risks vary widely in drone-human impacts
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Sept. 25-29
Fall maintenance can pay off with a lush spring lawn
Farm Bureau asks for parameters on GMO labeling rule
Beatdown in Boise: UVA hammers Broncos
WWE No Mercy Preview: Thoughts on Cena-Reigns, Lesnar-Strowman
Expect delays on Rt. 250 bypass bridge in Albemarle County this weekend
Warner on DHS notification on Russia election hacks
Live Blog: UVA faces road test at Boise State
Warner, Kaine announce $24 million in grants for housing projects in Virginia
Will the US East Coast escape a direct hit from Hurricane Maria?
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA-Boise State Preview
Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at ODU football game
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 