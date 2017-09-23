Valley Libraries to host trivia night at local brewery

Join the Valley Libraries’ first in a series of quarterly team trivia nights at local breweries.

This beer and book series will kick off at Seven Arrows Brewing Company in Fishersville on Wednesday, October 4 at 7 p.m., where you can enjoy an evening of craft beer and trivia fun hosted by one of your favorite Valley librarians.

Teams can consist of up to six adults, and prizes will be awarded to first and second place winners. Ages 21 and up.

Ali McCue, Adult Services Programmer at the Augusta County Library, says, “The Valley Libraries Connection is excited to share this event opportunity with some wonderful local breweries. We’ll be rotating our library trivia location to Staunton this January or February and then to Waynesboro in the spring. Come to any or all of our trivia nights!”

The Valley Libraries Connection includes the Augusta County Library, the Staunton Public Library, and the Waynesboro Public Library. Visit www.valleylibraries.org to browse the online catalog. To contact the Augusta County Library, call 540-885-3961 or 540-949-6354. To contact the Staunton Public Library, call 540-332-3902. To contact the Waynesboro Public Library, call (540) 942-6746.