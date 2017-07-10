 jump to example.com

Valley League All-Star Game: South tops North, 5-0

Published Monday, Jul. 10, 2017, 12:27 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The South won the 2017 Valley Baseball League All-Star Game, taking a 5-0 decision at JMU’s Veterans Memorial Park.

valley leagueStaunton’s Payton Robertson made the first run of the night happen with his work on the bases. He stole second base, and likely saved an out by distracting the pitcher with his speed to third on an infield single. He then came home on Eric Jones’ groundout.

The South added two more in the eighth inning. Caleb Walls knocked in Jay Charleston, and then scored on Kyle Battle’s RBI single. Robertson and Luke Robinson both came home in the ninth.

Player of the Game honors went to Harrisonburg’s Ty Andrus (4-for-5) and Woodstock’s Danton Hyman- who was the only North player with two hits.

The North just couldn’t get the key hit early on, stranding six runners in the first three innings. South third baseman Bruce Strickland made a tough throw to first to end the third with two runners on the move. The South would go on to strand the bases loaded in the bottom of the third.

Stanton’s Antwaun Tucker got on base to lead off the second for the South. He collided with the shortstop who was trying to make a play on an ensuing single to prevent him from reaching third, and then later went to third on a ball in the dirt but was called back for a batter’s interference. He was never able to score.

New Market’s Chase Sudduth legged out a triple for the North in the fourth inning, but again couldn’t come around to score.

The North got two outs at second base on the same play to end the fifth- throwing out the trail runner at second after the initial double play throw got away.

The North loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, but again couldn’t convert as third baseman Brendan Venter cleanly fielded Simon Landry’s grounder and stepped on the bag to end the threat.

The VBL will also send a league All-Star team to Kannapolis, N.C. next weekend to play three games against other summer collegiate leagues in the inaugural Southern Collegiate Showcase.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Gavin Collins drives in all four in 4-3 Hillcats walkoff
Virginia Premier announces managed long-term services, supports program
Squirrels stumble into All-Star Break
Potomac stymied by Castillo in 3-1 loss
Biocomplexity Institute’s Ebola-tested tools help set new standard for federal disease control
Funding opportunities available from Augusta Health
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: July 10-14
AAA: Slight rebound in gas prices with increased demand
VCU Health to host Facebook Live interview series on opioid epidemic
Staunton Public Library Library to Host astronomer, solar eclipse viewing party
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: July 10-14
Interstate 81 lane, ramp closures in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County
Jimenez shuts down Hillcats in 3-0 defeat
Squirrels even series on Saturday
Borne baffles Blue Rocks in 4-1 Potomac win
Staunton man dies from injuries in Wednesday fire
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 