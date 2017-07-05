 jump to example.com

Valley League elects Bruce Alger president, commissioner

Published Wednesday, Jul. 5, 2017, 12:58 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Following the retirement of Don Lemish, the Valley League Board of Directors has elected Bruce Alger as the new VBL President and Commissioner.

valley league“Fifty-two years ago I started my tenure in the Valley Baseball League hanging numbers on the old scoreboard at Rebel Park,” said Alger. “I never could have dreamed or even imagined the day would come that I would be selected as League Commissioner and President. It’s been a fantastic journey over the years that has left me with many wonderful memories. It has become one of the most rewarding experiences of my lifetime.”

“I have served as the Executive Vice President of the Valley Baseball League for over ten years under two outstanding leaders, Dave Biery and Don Lemish,” Alger added. “Although they each had different and very distinct management skills, I gained a tremendous amount of knowledge from each of them. I can easily incorporate that knowledge, and the success the league gained from that, into my own leadership characteristics as I strive to continue the positive momentum that has been passed on to me in promoting the Valley Baseball League nationwide. I very humbly accept the responsibilities and importance of the position in reaching for that goal.”

Lemish, who joined the league as Assistant to the President in 2011 and took over operations as President and Commissioner in November 2012, announced last week to the Board of Directors his intent to retire immediately.

Lemish said his age and a desire to spend more time with grandchildren at a second home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. weighed heavily on his decision to retire from the position. He indicated it would not be prudent to try to run the league from such a distance.

Lemish cited the league’s Board of Directors as a group of “hard-working, baseball-loving, knowledgeable, volunteers who give so much of themselves for so little credit.” Their work and advice have made running the league a “special joy.”

Alger echoed that praise of the league’s staff and team representatives. “I have a tremendous group of high-quality, community leaders with the utmost integrity, serving as Officers and Board members,” he said. “They do the right things for the right reasons and I am looking forward to working with each of them as we attempt to raise the bar as a league united in accepting the challenges that await us. It is a very exciting opportunity as well as a significant challenge to take what is already a very successful organization to the next level. It will be a pleasure and honor for me to lead the charge as I represent all of the organizations and their people within the Valley Baseball League to the executives of the National Association of Collegiate Summer Baseball, Major League Baseball and beyond.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Staunton Police investigating larceny
Game Notes: Harrisonburg, Winchester face off in VBL
Ken Plum: Dismantling Virginia’s ability to care for our citizens
Online gambling firms face clampdown after watchdog’s probe
Update: Two injured, one critically, in Buckingham County small plane crash
Potomac walks off with 7-5 win on Independence Day
Freedom rings for Squirrels Independence Day walk-off win
Triston McKenzie deals in 7-1 Hillcats victory
State Police investigating fatal Orange County crash
P-Nats swept by Astros
Hillcats shut out Keys in series finale
Rosters announced for 2017 Valley Baseball League All-Star Game
Love’s Labour’s Lost opening at Blackfriars Playhouse
VBL Roundup: Turks beat ‘Jacks
Squirrels skunked in Reading
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Enough with the outrage
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 