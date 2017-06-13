Valley Baseball League to play in Southern Collegiate Showcase on July 15-16

The Valley Baseball League will compete in a special All-Star event this July, joining four other collegiate summer leagues in the Southern Collegiate Showcase.

The Southern Collegiate Showcase will feature the Southern Collegiate Baseball League, Valley Baseball League, Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League, Sunbelt League and Florida Collegiate Summer League in a weekend event that will allow both fans and scouts to see some of the best baseball talent in the Southeast.

The event will be held July 15-16 in Kannapolis, N.C. at Intimidators Stadium- the home of the Kannapolis Intimidators, a Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

“This showcase tournament is an opportunity for the Valley League to prove its perceived elite status among wood bat collegiate summer leagues,” said VBL Commissioner Don Lemish. “The talent quality of our league often is mentioned as being very close to the Cape League, and now we have a new opportunity to prove it.”

The Valley League will still host its regular North vs. South All-Star Game in Harrisonburg on July 9, and will select a traveling All-Star team of the league’s top prospects for the event in North Carolina.

While the schedule is still subject to change, the Valley League is tentatively slated to open up the Showcase against the SCBL at 1 PM on Saturday, and play three games over two days.

SATURDAY JULY 15

1 PM: Valley vs. SCBL (Game 1)

4 PM: Ripken vs. Sunbelt (Game 2)

7 PM: Florida vs. Winner of Game 1 (Game 3)

SUNDAY JULY 16

10 AM: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (Game 4)

1 PM: Loser G3 vs. Loser G1 (Game 5)

4 PM: Winner G2 vs Winner G3 (Game 6- Championship)