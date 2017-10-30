Valley ASAP marks 40th anniversary with open house
Valley ASAP will celebrate its 40th anniversary with an open house on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m., in the Staunton office located at 240 North Central Avenue, Suite B.
The organization, Valley Alcohol Safety Action Program, was formed by the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro and the County of Augusta in 1977.
The mission of the Valley ASAP is to improve highway safety by decreasing the incidence of driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs, leading to the reduction of alcohol and drug related fatalities and crashes. In addition, Valley ASAP seeks to provide services to the Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts, the General District Courts, Circuit Courts, local school jurisdictions, and the public through the use of ancillary programs.
Valley ASAP strives to reduce the instances of impaired driving by increasing the public’s awareness of the civil and legal consequences of a DUI arrest. The agency provides appropriate education or treatment services to clients in order to deter those arrested and convicted of a DUI from again driving under the influence. Valley ASAP works closely with law enforcement to increase the identification, apprehension, and conviction of individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and other drugs.
In 2016, the local area experienced 140 alcohol related crashes that resulted in eight fatalities. The holidays of Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve are all times that people enjoy gathering with friends and family. If you intend to consume alcohol please have a plan for a safe ride home. Alcohol related crashes are not accidents. Please celebrate responsibly.
