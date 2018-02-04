Very Valentine Celebration and Tea at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library will host a Very Valentine Celebration and Tea on Saturday, February 10th from 2-4 p.m.

There will be a story teller, crafts and a museum scavenger hunt. The event will conclude with a delicious afternoon tea. This event is suggested for children ages 6-11, the cost is $20.00/child, and reservations are required. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more.

Register online at www.woodrowwilson.org/events.

For more information, contact Susan Laser at museumeducator@woodrowwilson.org or (540) 885-0897 ext. 110.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, gardens, and a library and archive. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The WWPL’s archival collections are accessible through its e-Library or by appointment. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.