UVA’s Thai-Son Kwiatkowski named ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Virginia senior Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (Charlotte, N.C.) has been recognized as the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year and headlines the sport’s All-ACC Academic Team, as announced today by commissioner John Swofford.
Duke and Virginia led all institutions with five selections apiece to the All-ACC Academic Team with seniors J.C. Aragone (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Luca Corinteli (Alexandria, Va.), junior Henrik Wiersholm (Kirkland, Wash.) and freshman Carl Soderlund (Stocklholm, Sweden) joining Kwiatkowski on the team.
Kwiatkowski was crowned the 2017 NCAA Singles Champion just a week after helping his team to its third-straight NCAA Team Championship. He was also named to the NCAA Men’s All-Tournament team at No. 2 doubles with his partner, senior Alexander Ritschard (Zurich, Switzerland).
Kwiatkowski is only the second student-athlete in ACC history to earn back-to-back Scholar Athlete of the Year honors in men’s tennis, joining Virginia’s Dominic Inglot in 2008-09. Kwiatkowski is a four-time All-ACC Academic Team member, was named the ITA Atlantic Region Senior Player of the Year and was selected All-ACC First Team this season.
During his time as a Cavalier, Kwiatkowski won three-straight NCAA team championships, including being named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2016 tournament, an ITA National Team Indoors title and three ACC Championships. He finished his collegiate career with a 136-24 record in singles and a 95-21 mark in doubles.
The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were established in September 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports.
Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.
The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.
2017 ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar Athlete of the Year
- Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Sr., Virginia
2017 All-ACC Academic Men’s Tennis Team
- Aidan McNulty, Sr., Boston College
- Robert Dudley, Sr., Clemson
- Daffra Sanon, Sr., Clemson
- Nicolas Alvarez, Jr., Duke
- Spencer Furman, Fr., Duke
- Catalin Mateas, So., Duke
- TJ Pura, Sr., Duke
- Nick Stachowiak, Fr., Duke
- Lucas Poullain, Gr., Florida State
- Chris Eubanks, Jr., Georgia Tech
- Andrew Li, So., Georgia Tech
- Christopher Morin-Kougoucheff, So., Louisville
- Nicolas Rouanet, Jr., Louisville
- Max Andrews, Sr., Miami
- Kevin Bondar, Jr., Miami
- Dane Dunlap, So., Miami
- William Blumberg, Fr., North Carolina
- Blaine Boyden, So., North Carolina
- Robert Kelly, Jr., North Carolina
- Ronnie Schneider, Sr., North Carolina
- Brendon Kempin, Jr., Notre Dame
- Alexander Lebedev, So., Notre Dame
- J.C. Aragone, Sr., Virginia
- Luca Corinteli, Sr., Virginia
- Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Sr., Virginia
- Carl Soderlund, Fr., Virginia
- Henrik Wiersholm, Jr., Virginia
- Borna Gojo, Fr., Wake Forest
- Skander Mansouri, Jr., Wake Forest
- Christian Seraphim, Jr., Wake Forest
