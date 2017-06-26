UVA’s Thai-Son Kwiatkowski named ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Virginia senior Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (Charlotte, N.C.) has been recognized as the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year and headlines the sport’s All-ACC Academic Team, as announced today by commissioner John Swofford.

Duke and Virginia led all institutions with five selections apiece to the All-ACC Academic Team with seniors J.C. Aragone (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Luca Corinteli (Alexandria, Va.), junior Henrik Wiersholm (Kirkland, Wash.) and freshman Carl Soderlund (Stocklholm, Sweden) joining Kwiatkowski on the team.

Kwiatkowski was crowned the 2017 NCAA Singles Champion just a week after helping his team to its third-straight NCAA Team Championship. He was also named to the NCAA Men’s All-Tournament team at No. 2 doubles with his partner, senior Alexander Ritschard (Zurich, Switzerland).

Kwiatkowski is only the second student-athlete in ACC history to earn back-to-back Scholar Athlete of the Year honors in men’s tennis, joining Virginia’s Dominic Inglot in 2008-09. Kwiatkowski is a four-time All-ACC Academic Team member, was named the ITA Atlantic Region Senior Player of the Year and was selected All-ACC First Team this season.

During his time as a Cavalier, Kwiatkowski won three-straight NCAA team championships, including being named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2016 tournament, an ITA National Team Indoors title and three ACC Championships. He finished his collegiate career with a 136-24 record in singles and a 95-21 mark in doubles.

The ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards were established in September 2007 to be awarded annually to the top junior or senior student-athlete in their respective sports.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career for undergraduate students. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

The ACC Honor Roll, which recognizes all conference student-athletes with a grade point average of 3.0 for the current academic year, will be released in July.

2017 ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar Athlete of the Year

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Sr., Virginia

2017 All-ACC Academic Men’s Tennis Team

Aidan McNulty, Sr., Boston College

Robert Dudley, Sr., Clemson

Daffra Sanon, Sr., Clemson

Nicolas Alvarez, Jr., Duke

Spencer Furman, Fr., Duke

Catalin Mateas, So., Duke

TJ Pura, Sr., Duke

Nick Stachowiak, Fr., Duke

Lucas Poullain, Gr., Florida State

Chris Eubanks, Jr., Georgia Tech

Andrew Li, So., Georgia Tech

Christopher Morin-Kougoucheff, So., Louisville

Nicolas Rouanet, Jr., Louisville

Max Andrews, Sr., Miami

Kevin Bondar, Jr., Miami

Dane Dunlap, So., Miami

William Blumberg, Fr., North Carolina

Blaine Boyden, So., North Carolina

Robert Kelly, Jr., North Carolina

Ronnie Schneider, Sr., North Carolina

Brendon Kempin, Jr., Notre Dame

Alexander Lebedev, So., Notre Dame

J.C. Aragone, Sr., Virginia

Luca Corinteli, Sr., Virginia

Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Sr., Virginia

Carl Soderlund, Fr., Virginia

Henrik Wiersholm, Jr., Virginia

Borna Gojo, Fr., Wake Forest

Skander Mansouri, Jr., Wake Forest

Christian Seraphim, Jr., Wake Forest