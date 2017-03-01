UVA’s Devon Hall named to All-ACC Academic Team

UVA redshirt junior guard Devon Hall (Virginia Beach, Va.) has been named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Men’s Basketball Team, announced Wednesday (March 1) by Commissioner John Swofford.

Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.

Hall has enjoyed a breakout season for Virginia, averaging career highs in points (8.9), rebounds (4.3), 3-point percentage (39%), free throw percentage (78.3%) and minutes (27.5).

Hall, who has started 49 consecutive games dating back to last season, tallied a career-high 18 points and matched a career best with nine rebounds at NC State on Feb. 25. He had 17 points and a career-high tying nine rebounds against Virginia Tech on Feb. 1. Hall is averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds during ACC play and has reached double figures in scoring in 12 league games.

Hall earned his undergraduate degree in media studies last August and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in the professional development program at the Curry School of Education.

2016-17 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team

Deng Adel, So., Louisville

Grayson Allen, Jr., Duke

Tyus Battle, Fr., Syracuse

Bruce Brown, Fr., Miami

Gabe DeVoe, Jr., Clemson

Torin Dorn, So., NC State

Trent Forrest, Fr., Florida State

T.J. Gibbs, Fr., Notre Dame

Devon Hall, Jr., Virginia

Tony Hicks, Gr., Louisville

Avry Holmes, Gr., Clemson

Chase Jeter, So., Duke

Cameron Johnson, So., Pittsburgh

V.J. King, Fr., Louisville

Ryan Luther, Jr., Pittsburgh

Tyler Lydon, So., Syracuse

Anas Mahmoud, Jr., Louisville

Luke Maye, So., North Carolina

Justin Moore, Fr., Georgia Tech

Josh Okogie, Fr., Georgia Tech

Rex Pflueger, So., Notre Dame

Davon Reed, Sr., Miami

Justin Robinson, So., Virginia Tech

Quentin Snider, Jr., Louisville

Raymond Spalding, So., Louisville

Andrew White III, Gr., Syracuse

Omer Yurtseven, Fr., NC State