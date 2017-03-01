UVA’s Devon Hall named to All-ACC Academic Team
UVA redshirt junior guard Devon Hall (Virginia Beach, Va.) has been named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Men’s Basketball Team, announced Wednesday (March 1) by Commissioner John Swofford.
Minimum academic requirements for selection to the All-ACC Academic Team are a 3.0 grade point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the All-ACC Academic Team.
Hall has enjoyed a breakout season for Virginia, averaging career highs in points (8.9), rebounds (4.3), 3-point percentage (39%), free throw percentage (78.3%) and minutes (27.5).
Hall, who has started 49 consecutive games dating back to last season, tallied a career-high 18 points and matched a career best with nine rebounds at NC State on Feb. 25. He had 17 points and a career-high tying nine rebounds against Virginia Tech on Feb. 1. Hall is averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds during ACC play and has reached double figures in scoring in 12 league games.
Hall earned his undergraduate degree in media studies last August and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in the professional development program at the Curry School of Education.
2016-17 All-ACC Academic Men’s Basketball Team
- Deng Adel, So., Louisville
- Grayson Allen, Jr., Duke
- Tyus Battle, Fr., Syracuse
- Bruce Brown, Fr., Miami
- Gabe DeVoe, Jr., Clemson
- Torin Dorn, So., NC State
- Trent Forrest, Fr., Florida State
- T.J. Gibbs, Fr., Notre Dame
- Devon Hall, Jr., Virginia
- Tony Hicks, Gr., Louisville
- Avry Holmes, Gr., Clemson
- Chase Jeter, So., Duke
- Cameron Johnson, So., Pittsburgh
- V.J. King, Fr., Louisville
- Ryan Luther, Jr., Pittsburgh
- Tyler Lydon, So., Syracuse
- Anas Mahmoud, Jr., Louisville
- Luke Maye, So., North Carolina
- Justin Moore, Fr., Georgia Tech
- Josh Okogie, Fr., Georgia Tech
- Rex Pflueger, So., Notre Dame
- Davon Reed, Sr., Miami
- Justin Robinson, So., Virginia Tech
- Quentin Snider, Jr., Louisville
- Raymond Spalding, So., Louisville
- Andrew White III, Gr., Syracuse
- Omer Yurtseven, Fr., NC State
