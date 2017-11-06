UVA women’s basketball: Amandine Toi to miss 2017-18 season

Virginia freshman guard Amandine Toi (Paris, France) will miss the 2017-18 season, head coach Joanne Boyle announced Monday (Nov. 6).

Toi had surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee after sustaining an injury during practice.

Toi is a current member of France’s U19 Junior National Team and has been playing for Team France since making her national team debut in 2014 as a member of the U16 squad.

This summer, Toi helped lead the French squad to a fifth-place finish at the 2017 U19 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. Toi also competed in the 2016 Women’s A Division European Championships.