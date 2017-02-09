UVA vs. Virginia Tech on the big screen at The Paramount

The Paramount Theater invites the community to watch #12 UVA face Virginia Tech on the big screen on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Cavs (18-5, 8-3 ACC) are battling for first place in the rugged Atlantic Coast Conference, while the Hokies (16-7, 5-6 ACC) are trying to work themselves into position for an at-large NCAA Tournament berth.

Theater doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Full concessions, including pizza, will be available, and may be taken into the theater during the broadcast.

Tickets to this event are free. Registration is suggested online at www.theparamount.net.