UVA vs. #1 Villanova live on the big screen at The Paramount

The Paramount Theater invites the community to cheer on 12th-ranked UVA as the Cavs take on #1 Villanova this Sunday at 1 p.m.

Virginia will travel to play Jay Wright’s Wildcats – winners of the 2016 NCAA Championship – at The Pavilion in Villanova.

Theater doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Full concessions will be available, and may be taken into the theater during the broadcast.

Tickets to this event are free. Registration is suggested online at www.theparamount.net.

Don’t miss more Virginia Men’s Basketball on the big screen at The Paramount this season. Go Hoos!