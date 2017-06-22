 jump to example.com

UVA track athletes competing internationally this summer

Published Thursday, Jun. 22, 2017, 9:42 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams will see current and former student-athletes participate in meets around the world this summer.

virginia uvaPerforming this weekend, Henry Wynne (class of 2017), Jordan Lavender (class of 2015) and Stephanie Garcia (class of 2011) will compete in the USATF 2017 Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, Calif. Wynne competes in the 1500m race and Garcia competes in the 3000m steeplechase on June 22. Lavender competes in the 400m the following day (June 23). The meet will run from June 22-25.

Rising sophomore Jordan Scott (Portmore, Jamaica) will also compete this weekend, performing in the Jamaican National Senior Championships in the triple jump. The meet runs June 22-25.

The European Athletics U23 Championships will feature Filip Mihaljevic (class of 2017) representing Croatia and rising juniors Hilmar Jonsson (Reykjavik, Iceland) and Marija Bogavac (Mojkovac, Montenegro) representing their home countries. The meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland will run July 13-16.

Four Cavaliers will compete in national championships during the month of July. Rising junior Nace Plesko (Ljubljana, Slovenia) will compete in the Slovenian national championships July 1-2. The Canadian national championships will feature Jordan Young (class of 2017), and run July 3-9. Mihaljevic will compete in the Croatian national championships, while Jonsson competes in the Icelandic championships July 8-9.

Mihaljevic and rising sophomore Oghenakpobo Efekoro (Brooklyn, N.Y.) will travel to London, England to compete in the IAAF World Championships August 4-13.

Incoming freshman Halle Hazzard will represent Grenada in the OECS Championships July 1.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
AAA: July 4 travel expected to be record-breaking
Ken Plum: November general elections
Researchers target gene to treat inflammatory bowel disease
College paper formats
The personal security and privacy checklist
Warner, Kaine: Trumpcare’s Medicaid cuts will have significant impact
French beats Squirrels for third time
Valley League Roundup: Turks top River Bandits
Schools statewide earn top honors from youth traffic-safety program
Tickets available for 2017 Dr Pepper ACC Football Championship Game
Poll: Northam with sizable lead on Gillespie in Virginia governor race
UVA’s Mendenhall elevates Vic So’oto to defensive line coach
Warner, Kaine: Trumpcare ‘dangerous’
How does Trumpcare, Trump budget affect Virginia public schools?
Engineering professor develops potential method of objectively detecting ADHD
Game Notes: Turks host Woodstock on Wednesday
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 