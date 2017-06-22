UVA track athletes competing internationally this summer

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams will see current and former student-athletes participate in meets around the world this summer.

Performing this weekend, Henry Wynne (class of 2017), Jordan Lavender (class of 2015) and Stephanie Garcia (class of 2011) will compete in the USATF 2017 Outdoor Championships in Sacramento, Calif. Wynne competes in the 1500m race and Garcia competes in the 3000m steeplechase on June 22. Lavender competes in the 400m the following day (June 23). The meet will run from June 22-25.

Rising sophomore Jordan Scott (Portmore, Jamaica) will also compete this weekend, performing in the Jamaican National Senior Championships in the triple jump. The meet runs June 22-25.

The European Athletics U23 Championships will feature Filip Mihaljevic (class of 2017) representing Croatia and rising juniors Hilmar Jonsson (Reykjavik, Iceland) and Marija Bogavac (Mojkovac, Montenegro) representing their home countries. The meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland will run July 13-16.

Four Cavaliers will compete in national championships during the month of July. Rising junior Nace Plesko (Ljubljana, Slovenia) will compete in the Slovenian national championships July 1-2. The Canadian national championships will feature Jordan Young (class of 2017), and run July 3-9. Mihaljevic will compete in the Croatian national championships, while Jonsson competes in the Icelandic championships July 8-9.

Mihaljevic and rising sophomore Oghenakpobo Efekoro (Brooklyn, N.Y.) will travel to London, England to compete in the IAAF World Championships August 4-13.

Incoming freshman Halle Hazzard will represent Grenada in the OECS Championships July 1.