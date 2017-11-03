UVA squash program opens inaugural season this weekend
The Virginia men’s and women’s squash teams will open their inaugural season on Saturday (Nov. 4) against Dickinson at the Kline Squash Center in Carlisle, Pa., before traveling to Lancaster, Pa., to compete against Franklin & Marshall on Sunday at the Mayser Squash Courts.
Saturday’s match will begin at 2 p.m., while Sunday’s match will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Fans can access live results through links on VirginiaSports.com and with a free membership to Club Locker.
The Cavaliers enter the season with both programs recording national rankings. The men’s team is ranked 17th, while the women’s team is ranked 13th. Dickinson is ranked 22nd on the men’s side and 23rd on the women’s side, while the Franklin & Marshall men’s team is ranked 15th and the women’s team is ranked 18th.
Volunteer breathes life back into Tri for the YTom Herlihy asked Waynesboro YMCA executive director Jeff Fife what had happened to the annual Tri for the Y sprint triathlon series from a few years back.
Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit DayFishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.
Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchupChris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
The weekend’s competitions are the first for the Cavaliers as a varsity program, however, Virginia competed against both Dickinson and Franklin & Marshall last season. The Virginia men’s team defeated the Dickinson Red Devils 9-0 but lost to the Franklin & Marshall Diplomats 7-2. The Cavaliers finished the 2016-17 season ranked 18th, recording a 14-7 record.
The Cavalier women topped both programs sweeping Dickinson 9-0, while edging Franklin & Marshall with a 5-4 victory. Last season, the team finished with a 16-6 record, ranking 13th nationally.
The weekend competitions will be the first of the season for both the Red Devils and the Diplomats.
Discussion