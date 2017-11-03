UVA squash program opens inaugural season this weekend

The Virginia men’s and women’s squash teams will open their inaugural season on Saturday (Nov. 4) against Dickinson at the Kline Squash Center in Carlisle, Pa., before traveling to Lancaster, Pa., to compete against Franklin & Marshall on Sunday at the Mayser Squash Courts.

Saturday’s match will begin at 2 p.m., while Sunday’s match will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Fans can access live results through links on VirginiaSports.com and with a free membership to Club Locker.

The Cavaliers enter the season with both programs recording national rankings. The men’s team is ranked 17th, while the women’s team is ranked 13th. Dickinson is ranked 22nd on the men’s side and 23rd on the women’s side, while the Franklin & Marshall men’s team is ranked 15th and the women’s team is ranked 18th.

The weekend’s competitions are the first for the Cavaliers as a varsity program, however, Virginia competed against both Dickinson and Franklin & Marshall last season. The Virginia men’s team defeated the Dickinson Red Devils 9-0 but lost to the Franklin & Marshall Diplomats 7-2. The Cavaliers finished the 2016-17 season ranked 18th, recording a 14-7 record.

The Cavalier women topped both programs sweeping Dickinson 9-0, while edging Franklin & Marshall with a 5-4 victory. Last season, the team finished with a 16-6 record, ranking 13th nationally.

The weekend competitions will be the first of the season for both the Red Devils and the Diplomats.