UVA soccer teams eliminated from NCAA Tournament

Women’s soccer: No. 12 Virginia falls 2-1 at No. 4 UCLA in Sweet 16

The Cavaliers’ season ended on a goal in the 89th minute Sunday as No. 12 Virginia (13-6-4) fell at No. 4 UCLA (18-2-2) by a score of 2-1 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in a match played at Drake Stadium.

The deciding goal came as time wound down in regulation and with the Cavaliers playing a man down for the final five minutes of the match after a second yellow card in the 85th minute. On a counter following a turnover near midfield as Ashley Sanchez played a through ball to Anika Rodriguez in the box for the go-ahead goal.

The match was within minutes of kick, with both teams getting on the board in the sixth minute. Virginia got on the board with an own goal by the Bruins before the Bruins would then equalize seconds later on a penalty kick following the resumption of play.

The Cavalier defense held up throughout the next 83 minutes, turning away repeated scoring opportunities before the deciding goal came with a little more than a minute to play.

Men’s soccer: 11th-seeded Virginia upset by Fordham in second round

Fordham (13-4-5) broke a scoreless tie in the 83rd minute to advance to the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament. Virginia concluded its 2017 campaign with a 12-4-5 overall record.

The Rams began the game-winning sequence with a shot on target by Jannik Loebe that was denied by Jeff Caldwell (Todd, N.C.). Loebe corralled the rebound and crossed it to the head of Eric Ohlendorf who was able to deflect it past Caldwell for the game-winner. The goal for Ohlendorf was his first of the season.

“It’s disappointing, they (Fordham) were able to get a goal late in the game where the ball was kind of knocked around there in the box,” said head coach George Gelnovatch. “I just told the guys, that’s sports, that’s soccer. It’s sad for some of our fourth-year guys who were unable to get a chance to play for a national championship in their final year.”

The Cavaliers were unable to generate a quality chance in the final seven minutes, attempting just one shot that was blocked out in front of the 18-yard box. For the game, Virginia out-shot the Fordham, 9-7, with five of its shots going on net.

Ram goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu made a game-high, five saves on the night including a point-blank save on an Edward Opoku header in the in the 77th minute. Caldwell faced six, second-half shots and made both of his saves in the second half of play.

Caldwell, one of the most decorated goalkeepers in UVA history, finished his career with 190 saves and a .85 goals against average. He ranks in the top five every career goalkeeping category and earned All-ACC honors in three of his four seasons on grounds.