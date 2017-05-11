 jump to example.com

UVA basketball signs Francesco Badocchi to letter of intent

Published Thursday, May. 11, 2017, 11:48 am

The UVA men’s basketball program signed forward Francesco Badocchi (Milan, Italy) to a National Letter of Intent, head coach Tony Bennett announced Thursday (May 11). Badocchi will join the Cavaliers for the 2017-18 season.

uva basketball“We are pleased to add Francesco to our 2017 recruiting class,” Bennett said. “Francesco is a talented forward with good length and athleticism. He and his family value education, and I know Francesco’s excited about playing at UVA and competing in the ACC.”

The 6-7, 195-pound Badocchi averaged 13.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks as Bishop Miege High School (Mission, Kan.) captured its second straight Class-4A Division I basketball championship in 2016-17. Badocchi earned tournament MVP honors after tallying 21 points in the Stags’ state final win over McPherson. Badocchi also earned Class-4A All-State first-team honors. He received All-State honorable mention honors as a junior as Bishop Miege won its first of back-to-back high school titles in 2016.

Badocchi joins Marco Anthony (San Antonio, Texas) as incoming freshmen for the 2017-18 season.

