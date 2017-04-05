UVA Shootout for Cancer set for Saturday at Klöckner

The annual UVA Shootout for Cancer fundraising event is scheduled for Saturday, April 8.

The kid-friendly event will be held at Klöckner Stadium from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit UVA Health Systems pediatric cancer research.

Admission to the event is free.

The carnival-like activity enables kids to interact with and compete against UVA student-athletes, providing a day of fun for a great cause.

The event also features inflatable games, face-painters and balloon artists.