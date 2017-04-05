 jump to example.com

UVA Shootout for Cancer set for Saturday at Klöckner

Published Wednesday, Apr. 5, 2017, 7:45 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia uvaThe annual UVA Shootout for Cancer fundraising event is scheduled for Saturday, April 8.

The kid-friendly event will be held at Klöckner Stadium from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Proceeds from the event benefit UVA Health Systems pediatric cancer research.

Admission to the event is free.

The carnival-like activity enables kids to interact with and compete against UVA student-athletes, providing a day of fun for a great cause.

The event also features inflatable games, face-painters and balloon artists.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Warner, Kaine seek reform of black lung benefits program
Waynesboro man charged in theft spree
Women’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA falls 16-11 to No. 1 Maryland
VMI outslugs ODU, 17-14, in marathon game
Tickets to AWE Night of the Superstars going fast
EMU rallies, tops Bridgewater, 10-5
#18 UVA blasts George Washington, 11-1
VMI football ready for spring practice schedule
Virginia House GOP blocks Medicaid expansion – again
Four actionable tips for entrepreneurs looking to raise their bottom line
How to maximize your digital advertising budget in 2017
Critics: Federal review of Atlantic Coast Pipeline fails people, environment
McAuliffe announces feature film Juanita to film in Virginia
UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon ROY push gets boost from sidelines?
A World of Beetles: Science Talks lecture at the Wayne Theatre
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention launches education program for college students
EMU gives up late lead in 10-8 loss to Ferrum
Radford edges Liberty, 5-4 in 11 innings
Marathon Man: Waynesboro YMCA member loses 100 pounds, takes up distance running
Speaker-Designee Kirk Cox announces staff plans
State veterinarian: It makes sense to vaccinate most horses now
St. Laurent’s walk-off hit lifts VMI over Longwood, 4-3
No. 18 UVA blasts ODU, 18-5
Men’s lacrosse: No. 14 UVA cruises to win
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 