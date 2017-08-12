 jump to example.com

UVA Saturday athletics events canceled

Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 12:15 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

university of virginia uvaDue to the ongoing public safety concerns in downtown Charlottesville and as a result of both the City of Charlottesville and the County of Albemarle declaring a local state of emergency, the University of Virginia is cancelling all scheduled events and programming today (Saturday) effective at noon.

This cancellation includes all academic programming, the scheduled community discussions taking place in the University Libraries, and all UVA Athletic events and programming.  The University is monitoring the developments in Charlottesville and continues to coordinate with state and local law enforcement.

The men’s soccer exhibition game vs. Wright State at 1 p.m. and the Football Meet the Team and Movie Night event this evening are both cancelled.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Women’s soccer: UVA hosts U18 U.S. Youth National Team on Sunday
Hillcats win big in series opener with Dash
Soul Choice Theatre resents ‘Before You Say I Do’ at Altria Theater
Augusta County property reassessment under way
Changes in traffic pattern, congestion possible during Lock’n Music Festival
Gindl grants Squirrels win with walk-off
Keys rally, drop Potomac, 4-2
Virginia Tech expert warns against over reaction in North Korean standoff
Sierra Club endorses Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor
Anthem leaves federal health insurance exchange in Virginia: Reactions
McAuliffe on Charlottesville rally: ‘Stay away’
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The end of the world as we know it?
Liberty alum Ray Chen selected No. 1 in Chinese Basketball Association draft
Road construction begins at Frontier Center in Staunton
National 811 Day: Call 811 before you dig
William & Mary wraps perfect Jamaica trip with 71-47 win over Minto 79ers
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 