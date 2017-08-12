UVA Saturday athletics events canceled
Published Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, 12:15 pm
Due to the ongoing public safety concerns in downtown Charlottesville and as a result of both the City of Charlottesville and the County of Albemarle declaring a local state of emergency, the University of Virginia is cancelling all scheduled events and programming today (Saturday) effective at noon.
This cancellation includes all academic programming, the scheduled community discussions taking place in the University Libraries, and all UVA Athletic events and programming. The University is monitoring the developments in Charlottesville and continues to coordinate with state and local law enforcement.
The men’s soccer exhibition game vs. Wright State at 1 p.m. and the Football Meet the Team and Movie Night event this evening are both cancelled.
