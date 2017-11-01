UVA professor Dr. Sean Moore to speak at Bridgewater College Nov. 9
Dr. Sean Moore, an associate professor of pediatrics and director of research in the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the University of Virginia, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.
Moore will explore the role of aging and biological timekeeping in human digestive health and in the makeup of the communities of commensal bacteria that live in the gut. His presentation will also introduce laboratory grown “mini-guts” as a powerful experimental tool to study these roles.
He is a principal investigator on several National Institutes of Health and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awards dealing with enteric microbes, gut health and nutrition.
He earned a master’s degree in epidemiology from UVA and attended medical school at Johns Hopkins. He completed a residency in pediatrics and fellowships in gastroenterology and nutrition at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
Fishburne Military School hosting Campus Visit DayFishburne Military School is hosting a Campus Visit Day on Saturday, November 4th for area families wishing to learn more about the school and its programs.
Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchupChris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
The program is free and open to the public.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.
Discussion