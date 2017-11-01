UVA professor Dr. Sean Moore to speak at Bridgewater College Nov. 9

Dr. Sean Moore, an associate professor of pediatrics and director of research in the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the University of Virginia, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

Moore will explore the role of aging and biological timekeeping in human digestive health and in the makeup of the communities of commensal bacteria that live in the gut. His presentation will also introduce laboratory grown “mini-guts” as a powerful experimental tool to study these roles.

He is a principal investigator on several National Institutes of Health and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation awards dealing with enteric microbes, gut health and nutrition.

He earned a master’s degree in epidemiology from UVA and attended medical school at Johns Hopkins. He completed a residency in pediatrics and fellowships in gastroenterology and nutrition at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

The program is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to more than 1,900 undergraduate students.