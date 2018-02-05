UVA President-Elect James E. Ryan joins 2018 Virginia Festival of the Book lineup

The Virginia Festival of the Book announced that University of Virginia president-elect James E. Ryan has joined the 2018 Festival line-up for March.

Author of Wait, What?: And Life’s Other Essential Questions, he will be featured in a free public program, titled “Life’s Essential Questions: A Conversation with Jim Ryan,” on Saturday, March 24 at 4:00 PM at the Paramount Theater in downtown Charlottesville.

Jim Ryan is the eleventh dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Education and president-elect of the University of Virginia. Before joining Harvard, he was the Matheson & Morgenthau Distinguished Professor at the University of Virginia Law School.

Life’s Essential Questions: A Conversation with Jim Ryan

Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 4:00-5:30 PM

The Paramount Theater, 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, Va.

Free to attend, but tickets are required; VaBook.org for additional details