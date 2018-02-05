UVA President-Elect James E. Ryan joins 2018 Virginia Festival of the Book lineup
The Virginia Festival of the Book announced that University of Virginia president-elect James E. Ryan has joined the 2018 Festival line-up for March.
Author of Wait, What?: And Life’s Other Essential Questions, he will be featured in a free public program, titled “Life’s Essential Questions: A Conversation with Jim Ryan,” on Saturday, March 24 at 4:00 PM at the Paramount Theater in downtown Charlottesville.
Jim Ryan is the eleventh dean of the Harvard Graduate School of Education and president-elect of the University of Virginia. Before joining Harvard, he was the Matheson & Morgenthau Distinguished Professor at the University of Virginia Law School.
Life’s Essential Questions: A Conversation with Jim Ryan
Saturday, March 24, 2018, from 4:00-5:30 PM
The Paramount Theater, 215 East Main Street, Charlottesville, Va.
Free to attend, but tickets are required; VaBook.org for additional details
About the book: In Wait, What?, Jim Ryan celebrates the art of asking—and answering—good questions. Using examples from politics, history, popular culture, and social movements, as well as his own personal life, Ryan demonstrates how these essential inquiries generate understanding, spark curiosity, initiate progress, fortify relationships, and draw our attention to the important things in life—from the Supreme Court to Fenway Park. By regularly asking these five essential questions, Ryan promises, we will be better able to answer life’s most important question: “And did you get what you wanted out of life, even so?” At once hilarious and illuminating, poignant and surprising, Wait, What? is an inspiring book of wisdom that will forever change the way you think about questions.
