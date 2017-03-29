 jump to example.com

UVA’s London Perrantes to compete in Reese’s College All-Star Game

Published Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017, 12:53 am

uva london perrantesUVA senior London Perrantes (Los Angeles) has been selected by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) to play in the 2017 Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game, held Friday, March 31 at 5:35 p.m. ET at University of Phoenix Stadium in Phoenix. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Perrantes, who earned All-ACC second-team honors after averaging a team-high 12.7 points and 3.8 assists, led Virginia (23-11) to its fourth straight NCAA Tournament in 2017.

The event features 21 of the top seniors in the country, and breaks the players up based on geographic location. Perrantes joins fellow ACC player Steve Vasturia (Notre Dame) on the East squad.

Perrantes finished his UVA career ranked first all-time in starts (134), games (138) and minutes (4,425), second in 3-point percentage (40.9%), fourth in most wins played (108) and assists (569), fifth in free throw percentage (81.2%), sixth in 3-pointers (211), 10th in minutes per game (32.1 mpg) and 33rd in points (1,225).

Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner (East) and Colorado’s Tad Boyle (West) will serve as head coaches for the event. Former Virginia standout Anthony Gill played for the East squad last year.

