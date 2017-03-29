UVA’s London Perrantes to compete in Reese’s College All-Star Game
Published Wednesday, Mar. 29, 2017, 12:53 am
Front Page » Sports » UVA’s London Perrantes to compete in Reese’s College All-Star Game
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
UVA senior London Perrantes (Los Angeles) has been selected by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) to play in the 2017 Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game, held Friday, March 31 at 5:35 p.m. ET at University of Phoenix Stadium in Phoenix. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Perrantes, who earned All-ACC second-team honors after averaging a team-high 12.7 points and 3.8 assists, led Virginia (23-11) to its fourth straight NCAA Tournament in 2017.
The event features 21 of the top seniors in the country, and breaks the players up based on geographic location. Perrantes joins fellow ACC player Steve Vasturia (Notre Dame) on the East squad.
Perrantes finished his UVA career ranked first all-time in starts (134), games (138) and minutes (4,425), second in 3-point percentage (40.9%), fourth in most wins played (108) and assists (569), fifth in free throw percentage (81.2%), sixth in 3-pointers (211), 10th in minutes per game (32.1 mpg) and 33rd in points (1,225).
Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner (East) and Colorado’s Tad Boyle (West) will serve as head coaches for the event. Former Virginia standout Anthony Gill played for the East squad last year.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion