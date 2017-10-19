UVA Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage to benefit hurricane relief

The UVA men’s basketball Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage on Sunday, Oct. 22 will benefit hurricane relief.

Cash donations will be accepted upon entry to the Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena. Gates will open 60 minutes prior to the scrimmage, which begins at 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free for the event.

The NCAA recently granted a waiver allowing schools to play a third exhibition game to raise funds to aid in hurricane relief efforts. The Virginia men’s basketball program was unable to schedule a third exhibition game, but the coaching staff and administration believe it’s important to participate in the effort.

The idea was formulated by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) after a series of hurricanes struck the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and other areas over the past three months.

Seating and Parking

Seating will be general admission and free parking is available in the JPJ surface lot and garage, University Hall lots and McCue Center lots. Gates will open 60 minutes prior to the start of the scrimmage.

Meet The Teams Day

The annual Meet the Teams Day with the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be held on the court following the Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage. Fans will have an opportunity to meet student-athletes and receive autographs for an hour following the scrimmage. Upon entry to John Paul Jones Arena, fans can pick-up schedule posters, and register for raffle prizes, including single-game men’s and women’s basketball tickets.

New Security Procedures and Clear Bag Policy

New for the 2017-18 season, enhanced security procedures will be implemented for all home men’s and women’s basketball games at John Paul Jones Arena, including the Pepsi Blue-White Scrimmage and Meet the Teams event. All bags entering the arena must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and cannot exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Clear one-gallon plastic freezer bags (Ziploc bag or similar) are also permitted. Additionally, all fans entering the arena will be screened upon entry, typically with walk-through and hand-held metal detectors.

Men’s Basketball Ticket Information

Virginia men’s basketball season tickets are sold out for the 2017-18 season.

A limited number of single-game tickets could be available for games in which tickets held for athletics department needs are not used or if UVA students don’t claim all of the tickets held for students. Additional single-game tickets will be available in upper level student sections (301-302) for home games when UVA classes are not in session.

The on-sale dates for single-game tickets will be announced on Monday, Oct. 9. For more information regarding season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

The Cavaliers host UNC Greensboro in their season opener on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball Ticket Information

Season and single-game tickets for 2017-18 Virginia women’s basketball home games are on sale. Reserved season tickets are $100, while reserved season tickets for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff are $75. General admission season tickets are $85, $65 for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff.

Single-game tickets are on sale beginning Oct. 2 and are $15 for courtside seats and $10 for reserved seats. General admission single-game tickets are $8 and $6 for youth, seniors, and UVA faculty and staff.

The Cavaliers host Central Connecticut in their home opener on Sunday, Nov. 12.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets to Virginia athletics events can be purchased online at VirginiaSports.com. In-person or telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821) or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.