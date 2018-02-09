UVA named to national list of great neurosurgery, spine programs

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Reddit WhatsApp

National healthcare publication Becker’s Hospital Review recently honored University of Virginia Medical Center on its list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great neurosurgery and spine programs.

“This award from Becker’s Hospital Review highlights the combined efforts of our neurosurgery and orthopedic spine teams to provide excellent, patient-centered care to serve those in need from across Virginia and beyond,” said Pamela M. Sutton-Wallace, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.

“The organizations featured on this year’s list have extensive neuroscience and spine programs, providing treatment and cutting-edge research into neurosurgical disorders,” according to the publication’s staff. “Many hospitals and health systems featured have earned top honors for medical excellence, outcomes and patient experience in their spine and brain surgery departments.”

Becker’s highlighted that UVA is a Blue Distinction Center+ for spine surgery from insurer BlueCross BlueShield, which means UVA meets quality measures for patient safety and outcomes as well as meeting cost measures for affordability for the more than 1,500 spine procedures performed each year. Becker’s also noted UVA’s research into treatments for glioblastoma, efforts to advance brain and spinal cord injury treatment as well as its multidisciplinary care for patients who suffer traumatic brain injuries.

“I am proud of our team’s commitment to providing the highest-quality, specialized care to serve patients with brain and spine conditions,” said Mark Shaffrey, MD, chair of UVA’s Department of Neurosurgery.







“This award highlights our team’s hard work to provide the best outcomes for our patients with spinal conditions,” said Francis Shen, MD, division head of orthopedic spine surgery.

Hospitals are listed in alphabetical order on the Becker’s list and are not ranked.

Related Stories