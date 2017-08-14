 jump to example.com

UVA men’s soccer to host friendly at Klöckner Tuesday

Published Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 7:33 pm

No. 13 Virginia will take on in-state foe, Old Dominion in an exhibition match at Klöckner Stadium on Tuesday night (Aug. 15) at 7 p.m.  Admission to the game is free.

virginia soccerGame Promotions: Fans can stick around for a postgame autograph session set to take place at the in the southwest corner of the stadium between the corner of the goal and section one.

Game Coverage: Live stats of the game will be provided on VirginiaSports.com

 

Game Notes

Game Format: Virginia and Old Dominion will play a full 90-minute contest that will be followed by a 30-minute Cavalier intrasquad scrimmage.

First Look: The Cavaliers return 21 letterwinners and have added a plethora of new talent to the 2017 roster. A total of six returners were recognized last year by the ACC including second team selections Pablo Aguilar, (Guatemala City, Guatemala,) Jeff Caldwell (Todd, N.C.) and Edward Opoku (Millbrook, N.Y.).

What’s Next: The Cavaliers will play their final exhibition match on Saturday (Aug. 19) at Georgetown. Virginia opens its regular season with five-straight home games beginning on Aug. 25 against Villanova.

About the Opponent: Tuesday will also be the first preseason action of the season for Old Dominion. The Monarchs are coming off a 2017 campaign that produced an overall record of 6-9-2 and an appearance in the Conference USA tournament semifinal. Old Dominion returns junior midfielder Niko Kosterhalfen who was recently listed on the Preseason All-Conference USA Team. The Monarchs were picked to finish seventh in the 2017 Conference USA Preseason Coaches Poll.

Regular-Season Ticket Information
Reserved season tickets are available and are priced at $45 apiece. General admission season tickets are available for adults ($20), Youth/Senior ($15) and UVA Faculty/Staff ($15).

Single-game tickets are $9 for reserved seats if available, $7 for adults and $5 for youth, seniors and faculty/staff. Group ticket orders of 20 or more tickets are $4 per ticket.

All fans can order season tickets online, in person or by telephone. To purchase tickets online, visit VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. In-person purchases can be made at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Telephone purchases can be made by calling 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821) or locally at 434-924-UVA1 (8821).

