UVA men’s lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany welcomes 2017 Recruiting Class
Published Monday, Jul. 17, 2017, 11:28 pm
UVA men's lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany welcomes 2017 Recruiting Class
Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany welcomed on Monday the class of 2021 this fall with 11 first-year student athletes.
“This class of UVA men’s lacrosse players is a collective multi-year effort, spanning both Dom Starsia’s staff efforts and our own,” said Tiffany. “These men appear to bring to Charlottesville enhanced speed, along with talent. We are eager to throw these men into the fray without delay this fall and to teach them the intensity and tempo that is Virginia Lacrosse. This class of men will ultimately be defined by the efforts not of each man individually, but instead collectively, as they commit to the advancement of Virginia Lacrosse.”
Joining the Cavaliers this fall are Jackson Appelt (New Canaan, Conn.), John Fox (New Canaan, Conn.), Griffin Harris (South Hamilton, Mass.), Ian Laviano (Laurel Hollow, N.Y.), Corey Millhouse (North Haven, Conn.), Matt Moore (Garnet Valley, Pa.), Hall Peters (San Francisco, Calif.), Ryan Pride (McLean, Va.), Regan Quinn (Rockville Centre, N.Y.), Will Rock (McLean, Va.) and Alex Rode (Timonium, Md.).
