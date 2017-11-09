UVA men’s basketball signs two to Letters of Intent

Virginia men’s head basketball coach Tony Bennett has announced the signings of guards Kihei Clark (Woodland Hills, Calif./Taft Charter High School) and Kody Stattmann (Bentley Park, Queensland, Australia/St. Augustine’s College) to National Letters of Intent with the Cavaliers.

“We are excited to welcome Kihei and Kody into the Virginia men’s basketball family,” Bennett said. “Both of these young men bring a lot skill, competitiveness and great character to our program. Kihei and Kody understand the value of a degree from UVA and we are looking forward to them joining our program next fall.”

The 5-9, 155-pound Clark averaged 18.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.2 rebounds for Taft Charter High School as a junior in 2016-17. He earned all-conference and all-city honors and was named Taft’s most valuable player after guiding the school to a 27-11 record. Clark averaged 12.1 points, 6.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds en route to team MVP and all-conference honors in 2015-16. Clark also handed out a school-record 22 assists during his sophomore season as Taft posted a 26-8 record.

The 6-7, 178-pound Stattmann averaged 31 points to lead the Australian U17 Emus Men’s Basketball Team to a gold medal at the FIBA Oceania Championships in Guam. Stattmann also tallied 25 points per game to lead the U18 Queensland North Basketball team to a silver medal at nationals. Stattmann plays his high school basketball for St. Augustine’s College and is also a member of the Queensland Basketball League’s Cairns Marlins.