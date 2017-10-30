UVA linebacker Micah Kiser named semifinalist for Butkus Award
Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, announced the Butkus Foundation.
The Butkus Award is given to the nation’s best linebacker at the collegiate level.
Kiser (Baltimore, Md., Sr.) was also a semifinalist in 2016. He is No. 2 in the ACC and No. 12 in the nation with 9.9 tackles per game. He has made 79 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss through eight games. An Associated Press second-team midseason All-American, Kiser is also a Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist and a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy.
Kiser is one of three players from the ACC on the list, joining Tremaine Edwards (Virginia Tech) and Dorian O’Daniel (Clemson).
Waynesboro YMCA announces Tri for the Y to return in 2018The Waynesboro YMCA Tri for the Y is returning in 2018. The June 2 sprint triathlon will be hosted by the Y on a course beginning at the Ridgeview Park pool.
Live Blog: UVA faces Pitt in key ACC football matchupChris Graham leads our live blog as UVA (5-2, 2-1 ACC) travels to Pitt (3-5, 1-3 ACC) for a key conference matchup.
Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want toYou can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.
Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialistsAugusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.
1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFPAugusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.
Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.
Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar TechnicianStable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.
Finalists be announced November 20, and winners will be announced on or before December 5.
The Butkus Award® is presented by the Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization which advances health and wellness through special initiatives including the I Play Clean® program. The Butkus Award is part of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which includes 23 awards honoring 800 individuals since 1935.
Butkus Award Collegiate Semifinalists
Josh Allen Kentucky
Jerome Baker Ohio State
Devin Bush Michigan
Lorenzo Carter Georgia
Tremaine Edmunds Virginia Tech
T.J. Edwards Wisconsin
Rashaan Evans Alabama
Shaun Dion Hamilton Alabama
Malik Jefferson Texas
Josey Jewell Iowa
Micah Kiser Virginia
Dorian O’Daniel Clemson
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Oklahoma
Roquan Smith Georgia
Cameron Smith USC
Discussion