UVA linebacker Micah Kiser named semifinalist for Butkus Award

Virginia linebacker Micah Kiser has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Butkus Award, announced the Butkus Foundation.

The Butkus Award is given to the nation’s best linebacker at the collegiate level.

Kiser (Baltimore, Md., Sr.) was also a semifinalist in 2016. He is No. 2 in the ACC and No. 12 in the nation with 9.9 tackles per game. He has made 79 tackles, 5.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss through eight games. An Associated Press second-team midseason All-American, Kiser is also a Lott IMPACT Trophy quarterfinalist and a semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy.

Kiser is one of three players from the ACC on the list, joining Tremaine Edwards (Virginia Tech) and Dorian O’Daniel (Clemson).

Finalists be announced November 20, and winners will be announced on or before December 5.

The Butkus Award® is presented by the Butkus Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit organization which advances health and wellness through special initiatives including the I Play Clean® program. The Butkus Award is part of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which includes 23 awards honoring 800 individuals since 1935.

Butkus Award Collegiate Semifinalists

Josh Allen Kentucky

Jerome Baker Ohio State

Devin Bush Michigan

Lorenzo Carter Georgia

Tremaine Edmunds Virginia Tech

T.J. Edwards Wisconsin

Rashaan Evans Alabama

Shaun Dion Hamilton Alabama

Malik Jefferson Texas

Josey Jewell Iowa

Micah Kiser Virginia

Dorian O’Daniel Clemson

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Oklahoma

Roquan Smith Georgia

Cameron Smith USC