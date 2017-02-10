UVA lacrosse: Wade Maloney suspended for season opener

UVA men’s lacrosse freshman midfielder Wade Maloney (Rumson, NJ) has been suspended for the Cavaliers’ season-opening game at Loyola on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Maloney will not play in the game due to a violation of team rules. Maloney is slated to return to the lineup for Virginia’s home opener against Drexel on Feb. 18.