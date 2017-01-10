UVA lacrosse: Three Cavs earn IL Preseason All-America honors

UVA players Michael Howard, Tanner Scales and Zed Williams were named honorable mention preseason All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse’s 2017 Face-Off Yearbook.

Howard (R-Sr. Richmond, Va.) is one of the nation’s most dynamic defenders. Howard ranked No. 1 on UVA and No. 4 in the ACC with 3.80 ground balls per game last season. He led all long-poles in the ACC in ground balls. Howard was an All-ACC honoree and added two goals and one assist.

Scales (R-Sr., Denver, Colo.) returned to action in 2016 after missing all of 2015 with an injury. Scales started 14 of UVA’s 15 games, missing one with an injury in 2016. He picked up 36 ground balls and caused 15 turnovers. Scales was a first-team preseason All-American in the 2015 Inside Lacrosse Face-Off Yearbook before he was injured and lost for the season.

Williams (Sr., Irving, N.Y.), now an attackman, led UVA’s midfield with 22 goals and finished the 2016 season with 27 total points. Williams was one of the nation’s most versatile midfielders, finishing No. 2 on UVA and No. 5 in the ACC with 3.60 ground balls per game.