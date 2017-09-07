UVA hoops’ Justice Bartley to speak on experiences with epilepsy
Published Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017, 10:57 am
Front Page » Sports » UVA hoops’ Justice Bartley to speak on experiences with epilepsy
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
UVA basketball player Justice Bartley will speak about his experiences dealing with epilepsy at an Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia picnic on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Bartley began experiencing seizures in eighth grade, and has been able to manage epilepsy through a successful high-school and college basketball career.
A third-year at UVA, Bartley, a 6’5”, 212-pound guard, walked on to the basketball team as a first-year student, and has played in 18 games in two seasons, including seeing action in four ACC games last season.
He scored a career-high five points with three rebounds in the Cavs’ win over Grambling State last November.
“I feel like God has blessed me with a stage and voice, and I wish to use that to teach people about epilepsy and help them to better understand.” Bartley said.
The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia picnic is set to begin at noon on Sept. 24.
It will be held at 560 Ray C. Hunt Drive Charlottesville, For more info call 924-8669 or e-mail srb3m@virignia.edu.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion