UVA basketball’s Jay Huff to tour Czech Republic, Poland with Athletes In Action
Published Thursday, May. 4, 2017, 12:05 pm
UVA basketball's Jay Huff to tour Czech Republic, Poland with Athletes In Action
UVA redshirt freshman Jay Huff (Durham, N.C.) will embark on a 13-day competitive basketball tour of the Czech Republic and Poland with Athletes In Action from May 23-June 5.
Athletes In Action will train in Prague, Czech Republic from May 24-27 before playing two contests against the U20 Czech National Team on May 28-29. The team will speak to high schools and conduct a mini-clinic in Warsaw, Poland on May 30-31 before playing three games against the Belarus National Team from June 2-4 in Bialystok. The team returns to the U.S. on June 5.
Joining Huff on the AIA tour are Derrik Smits and Micah Bradford (Valparaiso), Wendell Mitchell and Tyson Jolly (Baylor), Zach Brown (Wichita State), Travion Kirkendoll (Centenary), Jalen Hudson (Florida), Isaiah Maurice (Kansas State) and Ignacy Grochowski (Poland).
The goals of the Athletes In Action tour are to provide a rich cross-cultural experience for each team member, an opportunity to compete internationally and for team members to grow in their personal faith. Athletes In Action is a Christian sports organization.
Huff redshirted the 2016-17 season after averaging 16.3 points, 10.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for Voyager Academy High School in 2015-16.
