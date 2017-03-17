Isaiah Wilkins ‘doubtful’ for UVA on Saturday

UVA forward Isaiah Wilkins is “doubtful” for the Cavs’ second-round NCAA Tournament game with Florida on Saturday, according to coach Tony Bennett.

Wilkins, a 6’7”, 225-pound junior, was an All-ACC Defensive Team selection this year, and led the conference in box plus/minus, defensive box plus/minus and defensive rating.

“He’s has been the heart and soul of our defense,” Bennett told reporters on Friday at the East Regional in Orlando.

Wilkins has been dealing with the lingering effects of strep throat since the days leading up to UVA’s 70-55 win at N.C. State on Feb. 25.

He has averaged 16.7 minutes per game over Virginia’s last six, a stretch in which the Cavs have gone 5-1.

Wilkins got just five minutes in UVA’s 76-71 win over UNC-Wilmington in a first-round win on Thursday.

“I mentioned last time he was up here, this virus is hanging on. He’s lost some weight and just can’t – he pushed for about four or five minutes, and that was it. He pretty much didn’t have anything left and was having some trouble. He’s doubtful for the game. I’m not expecting him to play. But you never know,” Bennett said.