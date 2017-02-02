UVA hoops on the big screen at The Paramount: ‘Hoos vs. ‘Cuse

The Paramount Theater invites the community to cheer on the UVA basketball team as the Cavs take on the Orange of Syracuse this Saturday, February 4 at noon.

Led by head coach Tony Bennett, UVA will travel to play Jim Boeheim’s Orange at Carrier Dome in Syracuse.

Theater doors will open at 11 a.m. Full concessions will be available, and may be taken into the theater during the broadcast.

Tickets to this event are free. Registration is suggested online at www.theparamount.net.

Don’t miss more Virginia Men’s Basketball on the big screen at The Paramount this season. Go Hoos!