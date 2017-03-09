UVA holds off Pitt in nightcap, 75-63

Pitt cut an 11-point halftime deficit to two, but UVA pulled away late to win 75-63 in the 2017 ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

The sixth-seeded Cavs (22-9, 12-7 ACC) led 34-23 at the half, but the 14 seed Panthers (16-17, 5-15 ACC) pulled to within two, at 46-44, on a Michael Young free throw with 11:52 to go.

A Kyle Guy three-pointer with 10:50 left ignited a 15-5 Virginia run that pushed the lead to 12, at 61-49, with 5:38 to go on an Isaiah Wilkins dunk.

A Cam Johnson three at the 5:22 mark would briefly get Pitt back into single digits, but a Ty Jerome three-pointer 25 seconds later would get the margin back to 12, and it wouldn’t get closer than 10 the rest of the way.

Pitt made just four of its last 14 shots from the field after starting the second half hitting 7-of-11.

Virginia was 11-of-21 (52.4 percent) from the field in the second half and shot 49.0 percent (24-of-49) for the game.

The ‘Hoos made 11-of-22 (50 percent) from three-point range and were 16-of-19 at the line, 15-of-17 in the second half.

Guy led UVA with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range.

London Perrantes had 15 points, 13 in the second half. Ty Jerome had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Isaiah Wilkins, making his first start in two weeks, had eight points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes.

Johnson had 20 points to lead Pitt, which bid farewell to two accomplished seniors, Michael Young and Jamel Artis.

Young had 18 and Artis 14 in their Panthers finales.

Virginia advances to Thursday’s quarterfinal round to play #3 seed Notre Dame (23-8, 12-6 ACC).