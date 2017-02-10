 jump to example.com

UVA Health System’s Petri named one of Virginia Outstanding Scientists

Published Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 7:43 am

uva health systemThe UVA Health System’s William A. Petri Jr., MD, PhD, was named one of Virginia’s Outstanding Scientists. The award, recognizing scientists who have made globally significant contributions to their field, was announced by Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Richard C. Conti, chief wonder officer at the Science Museum of Virginia.

“It’s a wonderful honor and, really, I feel it’s a product of being at Virginia,” Petri said. “I’ve been at the University of Virginia since I was a student. So everything I’ve accomplished is a reflection of the scientific environment at UVA.”

Petri is the chief of UVA’s Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health. He conducts pioneering research in the field of gastrointestinal infections and their consequences in children in the developing world, paving the way for better interventions and improved vaccine effectiveness. The focuses of his research lab at UVA include molecular parasitology and C. difficile infection, and he works in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan to study infant vaccines and undernutrition.

Petri’s honor came as part of the announcement of Virginia’s 2017 Outstanding STEM Awards, which celebrate statewide efforts to strengthen the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. In addition to Petri, Virginia Tech’s Marc A. Edwards, PhD, and Shuhai Xiao, PhD, were named Outstanding Scientists.

The Governor’s Award for Science Innovation went to HemoShear Therapeutics, a biotech company launched in Charlottesville in 2009. The company focuses on discovering much-needed drugs to treat metabolic disorders. HemoShear is collaborating with UVA Health System to develop advanced models of cancer tumors, among other efforts.

“It is an honor to continue the tradition of celebrating professionals, businesses and citizens who have made significant contributions to cutting-edge STEM disciplines,” McAuliffe said. “These winners represent Virginia’s dedication to the academic excellence and entrepreneurial spirit we need to remain competitive nationally, globally, and build the new Virginia economy.”

Read about all of the Outstanding STEM Awards in the governor’s newsroom.

This year’s six honorees will receive their awards at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond on Feb. 23.

