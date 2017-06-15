UVA golfers Stanger, Bard named to Golfweek All-America team
Published Thursday, Jun. 15, 2017, 9:24 am
Front Page » Sports » UVA golfers Stanger, Bard named to Golfweek All-America team
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Virginia senior men’s golfers Jimmy Stanger (New Hartford, N.Y.) and Derek Bard (New Hartford, N.Y.) have been named to Golfweek’s All-America team.
Stanger is a second-team selection while Bard picked up honorable mention honors. It was the first time Stanger had been picked by the media outlet while it marks the second consecutive year Bard has received honorable mention status.
Both players were previously named to the PING All-East Region team and were all-ACC selections. Stanger was also named a first-team All-American by PING, the first in the program’s history.
Stanger won the ACC individual championship, finished 11th at the NCAA Championships and led UVA with a 70.82 stroke average that ranked as the third best in the ACC. He finished the season ranked No. 15 by Golfstat and No. 22 by Golfweek.
Bard was second on the team with a 71.44 stroke average. This season he had four top-10 finishes and won a tournament for the third time in his career, placing first at the Palmetto Intercollegiate. Bard was just the fourth men’s golfer in UVA history to earn all-conference honors for three consecutive years.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion