UVA golfers Stanger, Bard named to Golfweek All-America team

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Virginia senior men’s golfers Jimmy Stanger (New Hartford, N.Y.) and Derek Bard (New Hartford, N.Y.) have been named to Golfweek’s All-America team.

Stanger is a second-team selection while Bard picked up honorable mention honors. It was the first time Stanger had been picked by the media outlet while it marks the second consecutive year Bard has received honorable mention status.

Both players were previously named to the PING All-East Region team and were all-ACC selections. Stanger was also named a first-team All-American by PING, the first in the program’s history.

Stanger won the ACC individual championship, finished 11th at the NCAA Championships and led UVA with a 70.82 stroke average that ranked as the third best in the ACC. He finished the season ranked No. 15 by Golfstat and No. 22 by Golfweek.

Bard was second on the team with a 71.44 stroke average. This season he had four top-10 finishes and won a tournament for the third time in his career, placing first at the Palmetto Intercollegiate. Bard was just the fourth men’s golfer in UVA history to earn all-conference honors for three consecutive years.