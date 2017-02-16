 jump to example.com

UVA golfer Jimmy Stanger posts school-record 62 at Burns Intercollegiate

Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, 12:41 am

uva jimmy stangerFueled by a school-record individual performance, the No. 4 UVA men’s golf team jumped out to the early lead at the John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii. Senior Jimmy Stanger (Tampa, Fla.) shot 10-under 62 to lead the Cavaliers and hold a four-shot lead after the opening 18 holes of play.

Stanger’s round was bogey-free as he notched five birdies on the front and back side of the Wailua Golf Course. His score was also a course record. Stanger eclipsed the UVA scoring mark by one stroke. It was previously shared by Cole Kelly (1996), Ben Kohles (2010) and Denny McCarthy (2014).

Stanger’s previous low round was a 6-under 66 he shot at the General Hackler Championship en route to medalist honors at that event last season. He entered the Burns Intercollegiate ranked No. 4 in the latest Golfstat rankings. Stanger took first place in his last fall tournament, shooting 9-under 207 to capture top honors at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

Virginia shot 20-under 268 during the first round, which was just one shot off the team’s single-round scoring record. The Cavaliers finished the day eight shots ahead of second-place Texas A&M. It is UVA’s first tournament of the spring season.

All four of UVA’s scoring players finished under par on Wednesday. Senior Derek Bard (New Hartford, N.Y.) shot 6-under 66 and is tied for second place. Junior Danny Walker (Bradenton, Fla.) posted a score of 3-under 69 and stands eighth on the leaderboard. Freshman Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) finished with a 71 and is in 14th position. Sophomore Thomas Walsh (High Point, N.C.) is 62nd after shooting 75.

The 54-hole event runs through Friday.

 

John Burns Intercollegiate
Wailua Golf Course
Lihu’e, Kaua’i, Hawaii
Par-72, 6,991 yards
First Round Results

Team Results

  1. Virginia           268
  2. Texas A&M          276
  3. UNLV               282
  4. BYU                284
  5. Santa Clara        287
  6. Kennesaw State     289
  7. UTEP               290
  8. Arizona            290
  9. Grand Canyon       291
  10. California         291
  11. Washington         294
  12. New Mexico         295
  13. Hawaii             298
  14. North Dakota State 299
  15. Utah               301
  16. Washington State   302
  17. Northern Colorado  304
  18. Hawaii-Hilo        316

 

Individual Leaders

  1. Jimmy Stanger, Virginia      62
  2. Derek Bard, Virginia         66
  3. Jordan Gumberg, Arizona      66
  4. Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M 67
  5. Brad Reeves, Arizona         67

 

Virginia Results

  1. Jimmy Stanger    62
  2. Derek Bard       66
  3. Danny Walker     69
  4. Andrew Orischak  71
  5. Thomas Walsh     75
