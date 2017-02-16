UVA golfer Jimmy Stanger posts school-record 62 at Burns Intercollegiate

Fueled by a school-record individual performance, the No. 4 UVA men’s golf team jumped out to the early lead at the John Burns Intercollegiate in Lihue, Hawaii. Senior Jimmy Stanger (Tampa, Fla.) shot 10-under 62 to lead the Cavaliers and hold a four-shot lead after the opening 18 holes of play.

Stanger’s round was bogey-free as he notched five birdies on the front and back side of the Wailua Golf Course. His score was also a course record. Stanger eclipsed the UVA scoring mark by one stroke. It was previously shared by Cole Kelly (1996), Ben Kohles (2010) and Denny McCarthy (2014).

Stanger’s previous low round was a 6-under 66 he shot at the General Hackler Championship en route to medalist honors at that event last season. He entered the Burns Intercollegiate ranked No. 4 in the latest Golfstat rankings. Stanger took first place in his last fall tournament, shooting 9-under 207 to capture top honors at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

Virginia shot 20-under 268 during the first round, which was just one shot off the team’s single-round scoring record. The Cavaliers finished the day eight shots ahead of second-place Texas A&M. It is UVA’s first tournament of the spring season.

All four of UVA’s scoring players finished under par on Wednesday. Senior Derek Bard (New Hartford, N.Y.) shot 6-under 66 and is tied for second place. Junior Danny Walker (Bradenton, Fla.) posted a score of 3-under 69 and stands eighth on the leaderboard. Freshman Andrew Orischak (Hilton Head Island, S.C.) finished with a 71 and is in 14th position. Sophomore Thomas Walsh (High Point, N.C.) is 62nd after shooting 75.

The 54-hole event runs through Friday.

John Burns Intercollegiate

Wailua Golf Course

Lihu’e, Kaua’i, Hawaii

Par-72, 6,991 yards

First Round Results

Team Results

Virginia 268 Texas A&M 276 UNLV 282 BYU 284 Santa Clara 287 Kennesaw State 289 UTEP 290 Arizona 290 Grand Canyon 291 California 291 Washington 294 New Mexico 295 Hawaii 298 North Dakota State 299 Utah 301 Washington State 302 Northern Colorado 304 Hawaii-Hilo 316

Individual Leaders

Jimmy Stanger, Virginia 62 Derek Bard, Virginia 66 Jordan Gumberg, Arizona 66 Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M 67 Brad Reeves, Arizona 67

Virginia Results