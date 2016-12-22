UVA golfer Danny Walker wins South Beach International Amateur
Published Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, 10:40 pm
UVA junior Danny Walker (Bradenton, Fla.) fired his second straight 4-under par 67 on Thursday in the final round of the South Beach International Amateur at Miami Beach Golf Club to capture his biggest career victory. Walker came from behind to come out on top over the world’s eighth strongest field of amateur players.
Walkers five one-putts to finish the round made his one-stroke victory possible. His -13, 270 total set a record for the tournament. Walker, fourth on the Cavaliers team in scoring average this fall (71.83), didn’t make a bogey in his last two rounds. In the final round, Walker made four birdies, his last coming at the par-3 14th hole.
Along with The SBIA Crystal trophy he will add a hole-in-one plaque to his trophy case as well for his ace on the 210-yard 9th hole during Wednesday’s third round.
Walker’s victory moves his world ranking from No. 353 to No. 87.
Walker edged out Philip Barbaree of Shreveport, Louisiana by one shot for medalist honors.
This year’s South Beach International Amateur featured 15 top 100 players and 135 top 1,000 players in the world according to SPWAR and is now the 8th ranked amateur worldwide.
Over the past two years, UVA golfers have now won the Porter Cup, Sunnehanna Championship, Southern Amateur and been the runner-up at the U.S. Amateur.
