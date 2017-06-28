 jump to example.com

UVA gets $8.6 million for major lung transplant effort

Published Wednesday, Jun. 28, 2017, 12:57 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Researchers at the UVA School of Medicine have received more than $8.6 million in federal grants to support efforts that could dramatically increase the number of lungs available for transplant – and then save the lives of the people who receive them.

uva school of medicineThe funding, from the National Institutes of Health, supports cutting-edge projects being conducted by UVA’s Victor E. Laubach, PhD; Irving Kron, MD; and their colleagues:

  • Increasing the number of lungs available for transplant. Using a technique known as “ex vivo lung perfusion” (EVLP) combined with a promising drug would open the door for surgeons to assess and use lungs from donors who die outside the hospital. Most lungs from these donors go unused because surgeons cannot determine how much damage the lungs have suffered in the time since death. UVA’s research with EVLP could allow surgeons to rehabilitate injured donor lungs and dramatically reduce the large waiting list for lung transplants. “We envision UVA as eventually becoming a lung rehab center where donor lungs would arrive to undergo EVLP and, if they look great, they can be sent out to the appropriate hospital for transplant,” said Laubach, who is collaborating on the project with Kron, a UVA transplant surgeon
  • Creating a way to detect post-transplant complications much sooner. Laubach and Kron are also working to harness the power of molecular imaging to rapidly detect ischemia-reperfusion (IR) injury after transplantation. IR injury is a potentially deadly condition in which the lungs are damaged by preservation and subsequent restoration of blood flow upon transplant. Detecting IR injury early would allow doctors to intervene much sooner, potentially representing the difference between life and death for patients. Their new molecular imaging techniques would represent a quantum leap forward from the tools doctors now rely on to detect IR injury, such as X-rays. “The critical issue is the team science,” Kron said. “The clinicians see firsthand the problems our patients have. We take these bedside problems to the bench, where we work with our scientific colleagues to solve them. We then take the solutions back to the bedside to improve outcomes.”
  • Better understanding what causes IR injury. IR injury leads to primary graft dysfunction, a significant cause of death after transplant, and is also a risk factor for chronic graft dysfunction, the major cause of death beyond one year after transplant. Laubach and his team are seeking a better understanding of what happens at the cellular level during IR injury. They have identified a major new player in the damaging inflammation – the opening of pannexin channels in blood vessels that release “danger molecules.” Laubach believes that this could represent a new therapeutic target for the prevention or treatment of IR injury.
  • Preventing IR injury in transplant patients using a drug already in clinical use. In the culmination of many years of research by Laubach and colleagues, UVA’s Christine Lau, MD, has launched a clinical trial testing whether the drug regadenoson, which is used in cardiac imaging, can prevent IR injury in transplant recipients. There are no drugs available that can do so. Laubach has spent years laying the scientific groundwork for this trial, and, if successful, it could have a tremendous benefit for lung transplant patients. “This trial offers UVA lung transplant patients a treatment option not available anywhere else in the world and is truly cutting edge,” Lau said. “We believe, based on decades of preclinical experience, that this drug treatment will be a game-changer in the lung transplant arena.”
  • Preventing lung rejection.  Sasha Krupnick, MD, recently relocated to UVA from Washington University in St. Louis. His laboratory studies mechanisms of inducing tolerance to lung grafts. Taking medication to impede the immune system is necessary for life after lung transplantation, and Krupnick’s lab is seeking ways to decrease or eliminate the need for immunosuppression after transplant.

The grants have been awarded by the National Institutes of Health’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute (grants R01 HL119218, R01 HL133293, R01 HL130053 and R01 HL128492) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (P01 AI116501).

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Overnight ramp closure at Interstate 81 Exit 251 in Rockingham County
David Swanson: Against ignoring the KKK
Women’s basketball: Virginia hosts Maryland in 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Game Notes: Waynesboro travels to Harrisonburg in VBL clash
State employees get free admission to Yves Saint Laurent exhibition at VMFA
Unanet to create 60 new jobs in Loudoun County
Lawmakers from Maryland, Virginia and Delaware seek to preserve Chesapeake Gateways partnership
Bill encourages stock options for employees of startups, privately-held firms
Starry lineup for Red Wing Roots Music Festival
P-Nats stymied in 4-2 loss to Myrtle Beach
How to make short-term credit work for you
Ovation Singers to perform at Barren Ridge Vineyards July 9
7 things to know to buy furniture correctly
Four UVA Children’s Hospital specialties nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report
Trenton pick-six sinks Squirrels
Pair of homers highlight 8-3 Lynchburg win
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 