UVA football’s Lamont Atkins honored by DC Touchdown Club as Virginia Player of the Year

The DC Touchdown Club announced Wednesday that UVA freshman running back Lamont Atkins (Burke, Va.) has been selected as its 2016 Virginia High School Player of the Year.

The Lake Braddock High School running back and linebacker rushed for 1,905 yards and 31 touchdowns while also leading the Burke school in tackles. He was named the Conference 7 Player of the Year on offense and defense. He was previously named the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.

Atkins enrolled at UVA in January and has been participating in the team’s winter conditioning period.

The CD Touchdown Club will hold its awards banquet on Thursday, April 13 in Bethesda, Md. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Patriot Point, the DC Bowl Committee’s retreat for recovering service members. Tables and a limited number of individual tickets can be purchased at dctouchdownclub.com/awards-dinner.