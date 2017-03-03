UVA football season ticket sales start March 8

Season tickets for UVA football’s 2017 seven-game home schedule will be on sale for renewals and new buyers beginning Wednesday, March 8. The season ticket renewal and priority ordering deadline is Sunday, April 30.

After playing six home games in 2016, the Cavaliers return to a seven-game home slate this season. Virginia opens the season at Scott Stadium on Sept. 2 vs. William & Mary. UVA’s other home games include Indiana (Sept. 9), UConn (Sept. 16), Duke (Oct. 7), Boston College (Oct. 21), Georgia Tech (Nov. 4) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 24, Friday). Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

The Cavaliers return All-American linebacker Micah Kiser and All-American free safety Quin Blanding on a defense that features eight returning starters. A total of five returning starters are on offense, including quarterback Kurt Benkert, who passed for 2,552 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.

Lower and upper level priority sideline season tickets are available for $355 plus an annual donation to the Virginia Athletics Foundation. Some lower and upper level sideline season tickets are $320 and require a $50 per seat donation.

Lower level end zone season tickets are available for $270, while upper level blue corner are $200 and upper level yellow end zone season tickets are priced at $140 for all seven home games. A donation is not required to purchase season tickets in these areas.

Additional season ticket holders benefits include discounted pricing compared to the single-game ticket price, preferred seating location options within each price level and the ability to purchase reserved parking for the season.

Online season ticket renewal applications on each season ticket holder account will be available beginning Wednesday, March 8and season renewal applications will be mailed mid-March to 2016 Virginia football season ticket holders.

Season tickets are offered at five price levels based on seating location at Scott Stadium: $355, $320, $270, $200 and $140. UVA faculty and staff and Young Alumni (UVA graduates from 2013-17) may purchase up to four season tickets at a 20 percent discount. A payment plan option is available for all five price levels that spreads out payments for up to three months.