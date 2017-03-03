 jump to example.com

UVA football season ticket sales start March 8

Published Friday, Mar. 3, 2017, 1:57 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva footballSeason tickets for UVA football’s 2017 seven-game home schedule will be on sale for renewals and new buyers beginning Wednesday, March 8. The season ticket renewal and priority ordering deadline is Sunday, April 30.

After playing six home games in 2016, the Cavaliers return to a seven-game home slate this season. Virginia opens the season at Scott Stadium on Sept. 2 vs. William & Mary. UVA’s other home games include Indiana (Sept. 9), UConn (Sept. 16), Duke (Oct. 7), Boston College (Oct. 21), Georgia Tech (Nov. 4) and Virginia Tech (Nov. 24, Friday). Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

The Cavaliers return All-American linebacker Micah Kiser and All-American free safety Quin Blanding on a defense that features eight returning starters. A total of five returning starters are on offense, including quarterback Kurt Benkert, who passed for 2,552 yards and 21 touchdowns last season.

Lower and upper level priority sideline season tickets are available for $355 plus an annual donation to the Virginia Athletics Foundation. Some lower and upper level sideline season tickets are $320 and require a $50 per seat donation.

Lower level end zone season tickets are available for $270, while upper level blue corner are $200 and upper level yellow end zone season tickets are priced at $140 for all seven home games. A donation is not required to purchase season tickets in these areas.

Additional season ticket holders benefits include discounted pricing compared to the single-game ticket price, preferred seating location options within each price level and the ability to purchase reserved parking for the season.

Online season ticket renewal applications on each season ticket holder account will be available beginning Wednesday, March 8and season renewal applications will be mailed mid-March to 2016 Virginia football season ticket holders.

Season tickets are offered at five price levels based on seating location at Scott Stadium: $355, $320, $270, $200 and $140. UVA faculty and staff and Young Alumni (UVA graduates from 2013-17) may purchase up to four season tickets at a 20 percent discount. A payment plan option is available for all five price levels that spreads out payments for up to three months.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 